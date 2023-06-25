Palesa Madisakwane has shared a video of her and her daughter Bahumi Mhlongo dancing to Glenn Jones in a TikTok video

The actress received praise from her followers, and some are happy that she is letting loose and having fun

Palesa previously opened up about how she reacted to Somizi Mhlongo, Bahumi's father, admitting to being gay

Actresses Palesa Madisakwane and Bahumi Mhlongo turn heads in a viral TikTok video. Image: @palesamad

In a viral TikTok video, mother-daughter duo Paleswa Madisakwane and Bahumi Mhlongo let their hair down.

They were attending a Glenn Jones concert, and Palesa shared a video clip from the night.

The video has received 14.1K views on TikTok and 636 likes so far and has been shared 12 times.

"Glen jones is my type. Concert was lit."

Taking to her comments section, fans of the mother-daughter-duo praised them.

@mphozaaa said:

"Mama Humi looking des."

@Karabo Mokwalakwala said:

"Plus you both wore all white."

@nthabisengmohapi5 said:

"The life you are living these days, I am crying."

@Bongi Ngoma said:

"This jacket comes handy hey."

@Nomthy lee said:

"Fun was had struu, umuhle."

@Somkhulu said:

"She had fun."

@Tshepiso Setlhare

"Beautiful."

@Nombuso Hadebe

"You are hot."

How Palesa found out that her baby daddy, Somizi Mhlongo, is gay

According to News24, Palesa Madisakwane was featured on Somizi's reality show Living The Dream With Somizi.

While there, she opened up about how she reacted when Somizi told her that he is a gay man.

"It was a confusing time of my life."

Palesa thought she had found herself a boyfriend, but she was given a reality check when he confessed to her.

"He didn’t act gay, or seem flamboyant…What hurts me the most is when he does his interviews, or when I read somewhere, he would often say that I knew he is gay. That is false, how did I know such?"

Palesa comes clean about her comments on the late Mary Twala

Briefly News previously reported that Palesa came under fire for her comments about the late Mary Twala, Somizi's mother.

This was after her comments on Living The Dream With Somizi where people assumed she said Mary Twala ordered her to give Bahumi away so she can live her life.

