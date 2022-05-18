Somizi Mhlongo's name has been plastered all over headlines thanks to the return of his hit reality show , Living the Dream with Somizi

, The latest from the show detailed how Somizi Mhlongo's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, met the flamboyant socialite before he was openly gay

Viewers of the show shared their opinions on Palesa Madisakwane's experience with Somizi and are not convinced she's moved on from the past

Season 5 of Living the Dream with Somizi has ensured that Somizi and his family stay on tweeps' minds.

The latest episode of the show took a deep dive into Somizi Mhlongo and Palesa Madisakwane's interesting relationship.

Palesa Modisakwane shared how she met Somizi and fell pregnant. Image: Instagram/@somizi/@palesamad

Source: Instagram

Palesa Madisakwane did not know Somizi Mhlongo was gay

The Citizen reports that Somizi and Palesa had their daughter, Bahumi Mhlongo, before Somizi came out of the closet.

Palesa Modisakwane shared how she met Somizi and fell pregnant. Image: Instagram/@somizi/@palesamad/@bahumimhlongo

Source: Instagram

On the show, Palesa opened up to a friend about her relationship with Bahumi's father. The actress says she only found out that he was gay after she had fallen pregnant. Palesa said:

"He didn’t act gay, or seem flamboyant…"

Palesa also says that Somizi is the first gay person she knew and that she learnt about the LGBTIQ spectrum through him. She says she has always denied Somizi's claim that she knew about his sexual orientation. On the show, Palesa said:

"What hurts me the most is when he does his interviews, or when I read somewhere, he would often say that I knew he is gay. That is false, how did I know such?"

What do viewers of Living the Dream with Somizi think?

Fans of the show were watching closely as many shared their opinions on Palesa's story.

@Dowsky26 agreed tweeting:

"Why do I get the sense that Palesa is sad nyana about how things turned out with Somizi? "

@Tlhaxdova commented:

"I think she is a tad bit resentful about how their relationship unfolded."

@sunkissedseba also said"

"It really sounds like she hasn’t dealt with it hey."

Viewers of Living the Dream with Somizi give Palesa Madisakwane advice

Some were more positive as they thought that Palesa simply needs more closure from Somizi.

@thorisowho tweeted about Palesa:

" She’s carrying a lot of pain and confusion and it is very very evident. But I hope since they’ve formed a great friendship, that conversation won’t be too difficult to have."

Source: Briefly News