Somizi's baby mama Palesa Madisakwane has taken to social media to set the record straight on some of her remarks on Living the Dream With Somizi.

Bahumi's mom shared that her words were taken out of context, especially the part where she spoke about SomG's late mom, Mary Twala. In the previous episode, the actress shared that Mary told her she should give them Bahumi when she was still a baby.

Taking to Instagram, Palesa penned a lengthy post about how she was not instructed to give away Bahumi to SomGaga's family.

"She was not ordering me, she was not insisting on taking my baby away from me. As a caring and loving mother she was to me she meant she will take care of my baby and she loved me enough to want to see me go back to school."

ZAlebs reports that the stunner added that Somizi's family did not have a problem when she came to see Bahumi when she was still young.

