A Cape Town mother revealed her experience of staying in a night shelter for the homeless with her children

Some of the things the woman was grateful for seemed like 'simple stuff,' which many may take for granted

The woman's story touched local online community members, who reminded others to remain thankful for what they have

A woman in Cape Town shared with the world what it was like to live in a homeless shelter in the city. Her appreciation for the small things she received and experienced touched many people's hearts.

The woman's story was shared on 6 June on Making a Change's TikTok account, an account showing content regarding the less fortunate community.

She explained that her employers organised accommodation for her. When the woman arrived on a Thursday morning, she was in awe of her room's space.

She also added:

"Everything is neat. There's no rubbish lying outside. There's a shower. My kids never ever showered. We always had to wash in a basin. It's a privilege for me to be in the shelter because it has everything I can have."

The grateful woman also raved about the bedding and meat she received in her plate of food, adding:

"It's the simple stuff, but for me, it's something big.

"I'm not going to say it's heaven, but to me it's like heaven here!"

Homeless woman's story sparks gratitude

The viral video left several local social media users wanting to lend a helping hand and appreciating the little things in life after hearing what the woman experienced.

@josiedirks42 added under the post:

"I just want to take a minute to thank her boss for having compassion, seeing her need, and thinking of her kids, especially. Although you could not take them in, you made a plan. You restored a broken family and gave those kids happiness. Thank you. You will be blessed all the days of your life!"

@missrachel121 told the online community:

"Let me stop complaining about small nonsense. Let us be grateful."

@ladya_wellness_studio responded in the comments:

"This is so beautiful. It reaffirms what I always say: People choose to be homeless. They are okay living in filth. They don't want to change and take responsibility. This woman has mentioned all the small stuff, but it's big. Cleanliness is the path to a clear and sound mind, and wanting to see improvement in one's life. May you have your own place that is big, open and beautiful."

@l_u_c_e_j said to the woman:

"Oh, her excitement and thankfulness warm my heart. May you continue to receive your blessings in their time. Gratitude has a way of making room for more. Keep going, Mama."

@g1rll1v1ngl1fe wrote in the comment section:

"Wishing her all the very best. Clearly, she wants to improve her circumstances and is willing to make use of the resources on offer."

@.keesh2 shared a similar experience with the public:

"I also used to live in a shelter for destitute. I know that feeling where you have your own warm bed to sleep in every night, all down to the toiletries. Forever grateful."

Take a look at the woman's humble explanation in the TikTok video below:

