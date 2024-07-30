On Monday, 29 July, Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis opened a new shelter to help more homeless off the streets of central Cape Town

This is one of five Safe Spaces for homeless people funded by the City, this new site is at the municipal depot on Ebenezer Road, Green Point

300 beds are available with meals and training programmes are available on-site in a safe space

CAPE TOWN– The City of Cape Town has opened a new shelter for homeless people that houses 300 beds.

According to IOL, on 18 June, the Western Cape Division of the High Court mandated the eviction of more than 100 homeless individuals. These people occupied public spaces across seven of Cape Town's inner City locations. The court also required that alternative accommodation be provided at one of the City of Cape Town’s shelters, specifically Safe Space 1 in Culemborg.

The opening of the shelter

Councillor Patricia van der Ross joined Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis in opening the facility and the Mayor had this to say during his speech:

'"t is a joy to open this brand new Safe Space in Green Point, which will make a huge difference to the overall shelter capacity to help more people off the streets in central Cape Town."

"Cape Town is making an unprecedented investment of R220 million to expand and operate our Safe Space shelters around the city. In this way we are putting caring, social developmental approaches at the centre of our strategy to help more homeless people off the streets, and to ensure that public places are open and available to all."

The experience of a once homeless man

Showen Loeks spoke at the facility's opening, sharing his homeless experience. Showen is a skilled technician who was previously living in Witbank but had stopped working due to the death of his wife. He became homeless but lived in a city-safe space from October 2023 until April. Through access to services, hot food and skills training programmes, he 'got back on his feet' and moved into an apartment. He urges us not to judge the people living on the street before we know their story.

