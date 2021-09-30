Some South Africans are not at all happy with the new by-laws recently passed by the City of Cape Town

People took to social media to criticise the by-laws and some stated that they are an infringement of constitutional rights

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the new by-laws will ensure that the Constitution is enforced in the city

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has introduced new laws and has amended some laws that are not being well-received by South Africans.

On Wednesday, 29 September, the city council passed a new Unlawful Occupation by-law and has amended the Streets, Public Places and Prevention of Noise Nuisances by-law.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the city is implementing new by-laws to ensure that the Constitution is enforced. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the by-laws were put in place to protect buildings in the city from being illegally occupied and ensure the constitutional prohibition on sleeping in public places will be enforced, according to BusinessTech.

According to Plato, the law will ensure that people will be granted shelter. He stated that the city will ensure that the by-laws are enforced equally.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says that people will first receive a notice if they are found sleeping in public spaces. He added that the city will also make sure that removing people from public spaces will be done in a humane manner.

South Africans are upset with Cape Town's new by-laws:

People took social media to express their thoughts and feelings about the new by-laws passed in Cape Town. Here is what they had to say:

@ShareenSingh8 said:

"The DA does not care about the marginalised. The DA has a front organisation Cape Independence Group and Helen Zille brought Trumpism into SA. This DA under Zille is shameful."

@wesleyfestersa said:

"To the Muslims of Cape Town. Today the DA run City of Cape Town passed a by law which classes the Athaan as “noise nuisance”. This means the Muslim call of prayer can cause your mosque to be fined creating a “nuisance”. Welcome to the City that works for you."

@adila_chowan said:

"The DA cannot respect peoples Constitutional rights, how do we expect them to run a country that will show respect to diversity, culture and religious values. They often show their true colours but yet people are oblivious/blind to it."

@wesleyfestersa said:

"In the by-law passed today the DA run City of Cape Town does not exempt the Athaan, the Muslim call to prayer from its new “noise nuisance” by law."

Cape Town nulls plan to fine homeless people who refuse shelter

Briefly News previously reported that the City of Cape Town is planning on introducing new measures to curb the growing homeless crisis in the city.

One of the by-laws that were amended allows for the city to impose fines on homeless people who refuse an offer of shelter.

Chairperson of the committee, Mzwakhe Nqavane, said that the decision was unanimously approved. The changes still need to be approved by the mayoral committee before being tabled for final approval.

The changes were made to reduce complaints and reduce risks. By reducing the number of people on the streets the city hopes to attract more investment and create jobs, according to News24.

Source: Briefly.co.za