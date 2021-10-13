The Freedom Front Plus political organisation says that it is a political party for all South Africans

The party says it is not a political organisation for only white people but has candidates of other races contesting municipal elections

FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald says the party wants Affirmative Action and Black Economic Empowerment to be ended

CAPE TOWN - The Freedom Front Plus political organisation believes that it is an appealing party for all South African citizens. The party says that African people joining the FF+ should not come as a shock because it is an alternative organisation.

FF+ Head of Elections Wouter Wessels says the organisation has non-white candidates and that there has been a misrepresentation that the FF+ is an all-white party.

FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald says BEE and Affirmative Action should become policies of the past. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Wessels says the party has opened its doors to non-white people to join the FF+ and they have been seeing growth. He added that the organisation has not had to change its policies just to become more appealing for votes, according to IOL.

The party now has African candidates in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape.

FF+ wants an end to Black Economic Empowerment

FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald stated during the party's manifesto launch that they are looking to put an end to Affirmative Action as well as the government's Black Economic Empowerment programme.

The party says these programmes have only been used to further corrupt acts in South Africa, according to a report by The Citizen.

In Groenewald's view, BEE actually stands for 'Black Elite Enrichment' and in regard to Affirmative Action, Groenewald wants to ensure that people working within municipalities are actually qualified to occupy their position.

