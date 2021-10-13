MEC Panyaza Lesufi has reiterated where he stands on the Afrikaans town of Orania, which is based in the Northern Cape

This follows the FF+'s manifesto in which the party stated that it wants to get rid of Affirmative Action and BEE, but Lesufi stated that Orania "will go"

South African social media users were once again divided on the matter with some defending Orania and others standing strongly behind Lesufi

ORANIA - MEC for Education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi has shown what he believes is right in terms of Orania by sharing a post online stating that it "will go". Lesufi was reacting to the FF+'s manifesto in which the party called for BEE and Affirmative Action to be eradicated.

FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald revealed during the party's manifesto launch that it will not "tolerate" the country's BEE policy. Groenewald stated that he believes BEE stands for "black elite enrichment" rather than "black economic empowerment".

In his Twitter post, Lesufi wrote that Affirmative Action would stay in place until Groenewald's "ancestors' sins are eradicated". He further stated that he is not afraid and that Orania will fall no matter how much the party screams and shouts.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called the town of Orania out, stating that it "will go". Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

According to The South African, the town of Orania is 27 years old but its mere existence has caused concern for many since it was conceptualised. A report by TimesLIVE revealed that while speaking on radio, Joost Strydom, the head of the Orania Movement, stated that Lesufi was focusing on the past.

Strydom believes that Lesufi's words were only spoken in an attempt to pass judgement on Orania's success.

South Africans use social media to respond to the issues about Orania

@Hawukeleni1 said:

"Places like Orania should not exist in Africa."

@realdudevision shared:

"Guys, forget about Orania and do you. The residents are racist but they are racist over there in their own town. They are not looking for us, so we shouldn't look for them."

@Zuai3 tweeted:

"Oksalayo Orania will go, like it or not."

