The Economic Freedom Front Plus say Paul Jacobson a Freedom Fighter's Plus candidate is racist for calling Malema a monkey

Jacobson stands by the fact the comment he made about Malema was not racially motivated and he meant something else completely

Jacobson made his comment earlier this year right before the State of the Nation Address was set to happen

CAPE TOWN - Paul Jacobson, a Freedom Front's Plus councillor candidate in Cape Town has defended himself against the allegations that he made a racially charged post on social media about the Economic Freedom Fighter's Commander in Chief Julius Malema.

Earlier this year, before the State of the Nation Address was set to take place, Jacobson took to Facebook and referred to Malema as 'monkey'.

The EFF says Paul Jacobson is racist for calling Julius Malema on a Facebook post he made earlier this year. Image: Paul Jacobson - Ward 54/Facebook & Waldo Swiegers

According to IOL, amongst other things about what would be happening at the SONA that night, Jacobson asked, "Will the monkey be making a spectacle of himself again?”

At first, there was no indication who Jacobson was calling a monkey, however, one user commented thinking Jacobson was referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The user was soon corrected by Jacobson who made it clear that he was talking about Malema.

Months after the incident, Jacobson stands by his word that his post was not racially charged. His legal representative Gary Trappler says Jacobson meant that he hoped that Malema would not be a rascal at the SONA and disrupt the evening, according to EWN.

For his comments, the EFF has labelled Jacobson a racist and even made the claim that Jacobson only became a member of the FF+ after he made his comments about Malema.

Julius Malema wants Jacob Zuma to make a decision about his political Career

In other Malema related news, Briefly News reported that EFF CIC Julius Malema believes that former president Jacob Zuma needs to make a decision about his political career. Malema recently stated that Zuma should either remain a politician or go on retirement.

The news follows Msholozi's ANC campaigning in which he encouraged South Africans to tick the box next to the ANC logo at the upcoming local government elections.

Malema stated that Zuma has no idea when to halt his activities and added that the former president needs to accept his age.

Malema further brought Zuma's parole into the matter saying that people have not shared their comments about it.

