Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema stated in a recent interview that he thinks former president Jacob Zuma needs to make a decision regarding his career in politics

Malema revealed that he would be retiring from the career at the age of 55, regardless of where he stands in the political environment

He went on to explain that he raised the concerns due to Zuma campaigning for the African National Congress through a video that was shared on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - EFF CIC Julius Malema believes that former president Jacob Zuma needs to make a decision about his political career. Malema recently stated that Zuma should either remain a politician or go on retirement.

The news follows Msholozi's ANC campaigning in which he encouraged South Africans to tick the box next to the ANC logo at the upcoming local government elections. Malema stated that Zuma has no idea when to halt his activities and added that the former president needs to accept his age.

Malema further brought Zuma's parole into the matter saying that people have not shared their comments about it.

Julius Malema has requested that Jacob Zuma make a final decision on whether or not he wants to retire. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP and MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, Malema said that if Zuma decides on returning to politics, they would be ready for him. The leader of the 'Red Berets' explained that his party's campaigning in KZN had no bearing on the ANC's inner battles nor does it have anything to do with the civil unrest in July.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The report continued by explaining that Malema stated Zuma was not an 'issue' in the political atmosphere due to the fact that he was retired. He added that community members in KZN had been calling for the party to campaign within the province for a while.

During the SABC News interview, Malema revealed that he would retire at the age of 55. Whether he serves three or four terms as EFF CIC or becomes the president of South Africa, Malema stands by his decision.

Malema's words on Zuma ring deep as South Africans share their opinions on social media

@ShemaTimothy said:

"Zuma promised to run one 5yr term only but he's still there and so far it's President Mandela who kept his revolution promises and Malema will follow in Zuma's leadership styles..."

@MzimkhuluKsto shared:

"Malema just said that Zuma is nothing in SA politics. The same person he hired a chartered plane to have a Joko tea party with not so long ago. With Malema, anything goes."

@ChoshaneHappy added:

"EFF and Zuma are oil and water, they are enemies."

Jacob Zuma calls for ANC votes ahead of local polls: "He's not fighting with the party"

Previously, Briefly News reported that Saffas took to social media in their numbers following a recent video message by former president Jacob Zuma, in which he implores citizens to vote.

In a short clip shared by the Jacob Zuma Foundation on Twitter, Zuma, who was released from prison on medical parole a month ago, encourages South Africans to participate in the upcoming elections.

The video starts with the former president alluding to the murmurs he has heard, in which some people have claimed that they will not be casting their votes

Source: Briefly.co.za