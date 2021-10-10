“True Definition of Loyalty”: Zuma Declares His Support for ANC, Peeps Weigh In

Former President Jacob Zuma has declared his support for the African National Congress

The news has come as a surprise to many South Africans who are questioning President Ramaphosa's motives in the matter

Briefly News compiled some of the many mixed reactions to the controversial news

The news of Former President Jacob Zuma's continued support for the ruling party has clearly rubbed some South Africans the wrong way. It seems President Ramaphosa's enthusiastic response to Zuma's support has also stirred up some controversy.

Source: Getty Images

, Briefly News had social media users weigh in on the matter.

Check out some of the mixed reactions below:

Msidos Wama Hit said:

"President Zuma is a True Definition of Loyalty. .. He has been Loyal to the Africa National Congress since the Dark Days of Apartheid."

Morwesi Phume said:

"Ke boloi ba eng bo mara???

Really??? And now were are supposed to believe that you two like/care/respect each other!!!? And why does that matter now? Oh right, ELECTIONS!!!"

Brenda Beneke said:

"You really are a piece of work, Rama! A flip flopper of note. You support him now because you are birds of a feather, and you want his help to fight your failing party. You are desperate to retain power when you don't deserve it."

Michael van Zyl said:

"He is the ANC Godfather. ...that's why he remains untouchable.....Zuma has more power in SA than CR ....it has been shown and proven."

Lindo Buthelezi said:

"If you can't beat them join them. Zuma and his supporters are toeing the line."

Batista Torres Rodriguez said:

"Zuma is the ANC, without him things fall apart."

Ephron Ntshana said:

"ANC is a joke I would rather vote for another party."

Ramaphosa reacts to Zuma's message calling on people to vote for the ANC

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to a video shared earlier in the week by the JG Zuma Foundation in which former president Jacob Zuma urges citizens to vote for the ANC.

Ramaphosa revealed that he had not seen the video in question but welcomes Zuma's support and that it is something that a true member of the ruling party would do.

He wished Zuma well and hoped that he had a speedy recovery. Ramaphosa added that he wants the Zuma family the space it needs to look after the former president according to the SABC.

According to EWN, Ramaphosa was campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal when he took a moment to comment on Zuma's video.

Source: Briefly.co.za