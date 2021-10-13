President Zuma Trends Online as Supporters Thank Msholozi for All He's Done

Former President Jacob Zuma's supporters have taken to social media to thank Msholozi for his service

Many of his supporters wrote about the services he provided the country with others saying that he was the most humble president

Other South Africans quickly reminded Msholozi's supporters that his presidency has been riddled with corruption

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has been trending on social media for some time and his supporters have been singing his praises.

South Africans took to Twitter to highlight Zuma's contributions during his presidency and some people have even gone as far as stating that things were much better during Msholozi's term.

'President Zuma' is a trending topic on social media with supporters showing gratitude to the former president. Images: Waldo Swiegers

People have even gone as far as stating that since President Cyril Ramaphosa took over the country, South Africa has been on a downward decline, claiming that Ramaphosa has been captured by the Rupert and Oppenheimer families.

Other people were not on board with all the praises Zuma has been receiving and have hit back by saying that his presidency was corrupt and not as great as everyone seems to think. Twitter users even reminded Zuma's supporters that the Guptas prevailed during the former president's presidency.

Here are some of the comments Briefly News put together:

@Paggy1_ said:

"South African ex president Zuma is the best President in Africa because he was able to manage the country and economic growth. I would rather be in South Africa governed by Zuma than be in any stagnant African country."

@MusaXab said:

"You are giving Zuma far too much credit;Zuma did much more damage than good to South Africa!"

@LeboNehe said:

"President Zuma no, former president Zuma failed us big time, he sold us to GUPTAS,,HE'S THE MOST DECORATED CORRUPT FORMER PRESIDENT EVER,, a man who was ready to sell his country to individuals."

@Flet56109823 said:

"During nine wasted years, dots were connected and investors and businesses losing money. NGO marching and media houses and their investigative journalists probing. Now that dots are connecting them all is well. President Zuma's lost nine prosperous years."

@MxolisiBob said:

"Arrogance has been a problem since 1994. President Zuma remains the most humble ANC leader hence his mass appeal."

@MusaXab said:

"What has Zuma's humbleness contributed to South Africa as opposed to his corruption?"

