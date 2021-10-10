Ramaphosa Reacts to Zuma’s Message Calling on People to Vote for the ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed former president Zuma's call for people to vote for the ANC

He said that was what was expected from loyal members of the ruling party ahead of the local election

Ramaphosa also wished Zuma a speedy recovery and said that the Zuma family needs space to nurse the former president back to health

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to a video shared earlier in the week by the JG Zuma Foundation in which former president Jacob Zuma urges citizens to vote for the ANC.

Ramaphosa revealed that he had not seen the video in question but welcomes Zuma's support and that it is something that a true member of the ruling party would do.

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed former president Zuma's support for the ANC ahead of the elections. Photo credit: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

He wished Zuma well and hoped that he had a speedy recovery. Ramaphosa added that he wants the Zuma family the space it needs to look after the former president according to the SABC.

According to EWN, Ramaphosa was campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal when he took a moment to comment on Zuma's video.

