Cape Town Mulls Plan to Fine Homeless People Who Refuse Shelter

Cape Town is mulling a new law that will allow officers to fine homeless people who refuse shelter

The Streets, Public Places and the Prevention of Noise Nuisances bylaw has been amended by the changes will only go into effect once the Mayor signs off on it

The city hopes to attract investment and create jobs by reducing the risks associated with homeless people sleeping on the streets

The City of Cape Town is planning on introducing new measures to curb the growing homeless crisis in the city.

One of the bylaws that were amended allows for the city to impose fines on homeless people who refuse an offer of shelter.

Chairperson of the committee, Mzwakhe Nqavane, said that the decision was unanimously approved.

Cape Town is planning on passing legislation that could result in homeless people being fined for refusing reasonable alternative shelter. Photo credit: Michael Short

Source: Getty Images

The changes still need to be approved by the mayoral committee before being tabled for final approval.

The law in question that has been changed is the Streets, Public Places and the Prevention of Noise Nuisances bylaw.

The changes were made to reduce complaints and reduce risks. By reducing the number of people on the streets the city hopes to attract more investment and create jobs according to News24.

Nqavane said that homeless people would be treated with respect and the fines would be imposed humanely and in line with the Constitution. The law would only be imposed if a person refuses a “reasonable offer of alternative shelter” according to TimesLIVE.

