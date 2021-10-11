The fifth anti-vax protest in Cape Town resulted in demonstrators and police being involved in a bit of a squabble on Saturday, 9 October

The demonstrators gathered in their numbers at Cape Town's Sea Point Promenade in hopes of raising awareness for their cause

A protestor who went head-to-head with riot police was shoved into the back of a police van after refusing to comply with wearing a mask

CAPE TOWN - Demonstrators at Cape Town's fifth anti-vaccine protest clashed with the South African Police Service over the weekend. Reports state that a number of people made their way to the city's Sea Point Promenade to share their distaste over the possibility of mandatory vaccines and vaccine passports being introduced.

Although Government has not put in effect a mandatory vaccination programme, it is pushing its attempts to have 70% of the country vaccinated against Covid19 before the country hits the fourth wave of infections.

Spokesperson for the Western Cape Premier Cayla Murray reassured the public that no person will be forced to receive the vaccine as it is their choice whether or not they want to receive it.

Daily Maverick reported that anti-vaxxers also carried placards, some of whom were kids.

A report by The Citizen revealed that a police officer on the scene requested that the protestors wear their masks and adhere to the Covid19 protocols that were put in place. One protestor, who went viral online, was put into the back of a police van.

Mzansi responds to anti-vax protestors in various ways

@ZayneTweet said:

"Not wearing a mask is a criminal offence in South Africa."

@Acturus18 wrote:

"Great job SAPS."

@NatashaAbdurah3 shared:

"But the plague rats were provoking the cops first."

YouTube is putting an end to vaccine misinformation, removes anti-vax content

In other anti-vax news, Briefly News reported that YouTube is stepping in to do its part in making sure that vaccine misinformation is removed from its platform.

The video company is planning to remove all videos that are spreading incorrect information about proven vaccines. The scope is not just limited to Covid 19 vaccines but all other vaccines that have been proven scientifically and given approval by the World Health Organization.

YouTube will also make the bold move of removing YouTube channels of some of the most popular anti-vaxxer content creators.

