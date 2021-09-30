YouTube Is Putting An End to Vaccine Misinformation, Removes Anti Vax Content

YouTube is joining other social media platforms that have taken a strong stance to remove vaccine misinformation from its platform

The biggest video company has so far removed over 130 000 videos in just the past year that violated its Covid 19 policies

YouTube has even gone as far as removing certain channels that are known for spreading false information about vaccines

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

NEW YORK - YouTube is stepping in to do its part in making sure that vaccine misinformation is removed from its platform.

The video company is planning to remove all videos that are spreading incorrect information about proven vaccines. The scope is not just limited to Covid 19 vaccines but all other vaccines that have been proven scientifically and given approval by the World Health Organization.

YouTube will also make the bold move of removing YouTube channels of some of the most popular anti-vaxxer content creators.

YouTube is taking a stance to remove all anti-vaccine content from its platform. Image: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP

Source: Getty Images

This move comes after social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have been criticised for not doing enough to curb the spread of anti-vax rhetoric on their platforms, according to a report by News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

YouTubers such as Joseph Mercola, Sherri Tenpenny and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have had their channels removed for being in violation of the company's Covid 19 policies.

According to eNCA, YouTube has removed approximately 130 000 videos in the past year alone for violating its policies. While YouTube's move might be commendable, the company has received some global backlash for its decision.

Russia has threatened to block YouTube in its country following the removal of a Russian state broadcaster from the platform for being in contravention of its policies.

YouTube joins Facebook that took a stand in August and removed a network of anti-vaccine influencers campaign linked to a Russian company. The company removed over 300 accounts on Facebook and Instagram that were linked to the anti-vax network.

Over 600 illegal marchers fail to change minds, anti-vaxxers to be charged in Cape Town

Briefly News previously reported that hundreds of anti-vaxxers descended on Sea Point on Saturday to protest the rollout of the Covid 19 vaccine.

They claimed that the vaccine has not been tested thoroughly enough and their immune systems are capable of fighting off the virus with "chemicals".

Despite the protest being peaceful a number of people are facing the prospect of being charged by the police for the illegal march according to the SABC.

News24 reported that the police are planning on opening cases against the protestors after they allegedly broke lockdown restrictions.

Source: Briefly.co.za