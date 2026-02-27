The police officers implicated in the kidnapping and assault of Bucie's ex-husband have reportedly been dismissed from their jobs

Nhlanhla Nkomo opened a case after he experienced a terrifying ordeal with the crooked cops who reportedly extorted and deserted him in the middle of nowhere

With their names finally revealed, the former police officers are now facing the full weight of the law after being stripped of their badges

The police officers who kidnapped Nhlanhla Nkomo have reportedly been fired. Image: BlackStoneDNA1

Source: Twitter

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has reportedly taken action against the officers implicated in the harrowing kidnapping and assault of Nhlanhla Nkomo, the ex-husband of house singer Bucie.

DailySUN reports that the crooked cops had been dismissed and charged over the ordeal that allegedly occurred on 30 January 2024.

Nkomo was the victim of an hours-long assault that saw him being transported to different locations, threatened, assaulted and extorted out of large sums of money.

Macdonald Musundwa Nethavhani, Ayanda Meya, Fhumulani Netsianda, and Wisani Ngobene appeared before a disciplinary committee and were criminally charged, later found guilty and dismissed from the police service.

The dismissal is a major breakthrough for Nkomo, who bravely spoke out after being extorted and assaulted by the very men supposed to protect him and other South Africans.

The men were reportedly arrested and later released on R3,000 bail each.

What happened to Bucie's husband?

According to reports, the four cops allegedly approached Nkomo at a pool hall in Weltervreden Park and identified themselves as police officers.

The cops initially took Nkomo into custody without explanation and later alleged that he was implicated in a R200 million fraud investigation. They reportedly placed him inside a Ford vehicle, confiscated his cellphone and transported him to the Fairlands Police Station to be charged.

However, it's alleged that the men never took Nhlanhla inside the station. Instead, they remained outside in the Ford. Meanwhile, an FNB vehicle driven by an employee of the bank, identified as Ramiel Singh, had been following them all along.

Singh allegedly entered the Ford and demanded that Nkomo unlock his cellphones and hand them over to them, all while assaulting and intimidating him.

It was during this ordeal that the victim's friends, who had followed the cars to the police station and witnessed the assault, attempted to intervene but were ordered to leave.

Shortly after, Nkomo was reportedly taken to his place of residence and was ordered to grant them access to his apartment, but he refused despite the threats on his life. According to Briefly News, the house was later bombed by rogue police.

Nhlanhla's lawyer alleges that the group proceeded to head towards his former residence, where his ex-wife Bucie resides, but pulled over at a deserted area near the CRC Church on Witkoppen Road, where they forced Nhlanhla out of the Ford and instructed him to transfer money to their accounts.

A total of R180,000 was transferred from his bank accounts. Soon after, the victim was left stranded.

In 2025, Sunday World reported that Nkomo sued FNB for R5 million, alleging that Singh leaked his account information to members of the Crime Intelligence Unit, who allegedly used it to kidnap and extort him.

Bucie's ex-husband, Nhlanhla Nkomo, was kidnapped, tortured and extorted by crooked cops. Image: bucie_nkomo

Source: Instagram

