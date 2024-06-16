Well-known South African songstress Bucie is on the cusp of a divorce after getting married in 2016

The Superman hitmaker and her Zimbabwean chartered accountant husband, Lucky Nhklanhla Nkomo, are set to split

Social media users and fans reacted to the revelation, offering up a cocktail of mostly hilarious responses

Mzansi songstress Bucie is facing divorce after her husband of eight years reportedly filed separation papers. Image: @Bucie

Local house and R&B sensation Bucie is facing divorce after eight years of marital bliss.

The singer, whose real name is Busi­siwe Nqwiliso, shot to fame with her 2009 hit single Superman, produced by international South African DJ Black Coffee.

Bucie, Nkomo split due to differences

Now, the Get Over It musician has been left high and dry by her former hero, Lucky Nhlanhla Nkomo, a Zimbabwean chartered accountant.

The couple has three children together, according to The South African.

Their split stems from alleged irreconcilable differences, including "a lack of communication".

Briefly News understands that Nqwiliso has moved out of their marital home in Gauteng.

A source revealed to CityPress that their other troubles stemmed more from the singer entertaining her friends than Nkomo.

Breakdown in communication

"He added there was a total lack of any meaningful communication.

"As a result, he did not see the reason for continuing in the marriage,” The South African quoted one source as saying.

However, the pair agreed on how to move forward with co-parenting.

A source revealed:

“They agreed that Lucky must live with the children and allow Bucie access to see them whenever it suits them both.”

Fans react to Mzansi muso's divorce troubles

Fans, followers and drama lovers got a whiff of the trouble in paradise and took turns reacting to an @MDNNews post about the news.

Briefly News noted several responses below.

@prow_II wrote:

"The last part was too spicy."

@Themba_Taylor commented:

"She's going to cook a record-breaking album after this, I fear."

@mabasotf exclaimed:

"What in the Musa Khawula is this?"

Actress Letoya Makhene's wife Lebohang Keswa files for divorce

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that the news of seasoned actress Letoya Makhene and her partner Lebohang Keswa's divorce flooded social media.

The X streets were abuzz after Keswa announced that she and the former Generations star were parting ways after four years of wedded bliss.

