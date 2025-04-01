The feud between seasoned TV and radio host JJ Tabane and his former employer Given Mkhari has gotten out of hand

Given Mkhari allegedly made damning allegations against JJ Tabane in a WhatsApp group on Monday 24 March

JJ Tabane refused to comment on Given Mkhari's allegations citing ongoing legal proceedings over the matter

JJ Tabane was insulted by his former employer Given Makhari. Image: JJTabane, SundayWorldZA

Source: Twitter

The feud between renowned TV host JJ Tabane and his former employer Given Mkhari has gotten out of hand. The radio mogul allegedly insulted Tabane and made damning allegations against him.

Given Mkhari makes damning allegations against JJ Tabane

Sunday World reports that Given Mkhari, who owns Gauteng talk radio station Power FM which now employs Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, allegedly insuted JJ Tabane in a WhatsApp group called “Open Politics” on Monday 24 March.

He claimed that his three daughters with his wife Ipeleng suffered abuse at school because of Tabane. Mkhari claimed that Tabane sponsored the bullying of his daughters online.

“Despite the opportunist obsession of haters like JJ Tabane, our queens continue to thrive. What was supposed to shame them at school propelled them. Despite years of online bullying sponsored by a thief called JJ Tabane, our Shangaan queens refused to be distracted. They carried their Shilumana throne with pride and dignity,” Mkhari wrote.

He also tore into Tabane over his views when Mkhari was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife in 2018. Mkhari opened a counter case of assault against his wife claiming that she had assaulted him first. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped the matter after Mkhari’s wife withdrew the charges.

He slammed JJ Tabane for taking Mkhari’s wife’s side in the matter.

“Our family knows exactly what happened in July 2018. If anybody cares, they must go to Randburg Police Station and get the statements from Mrs Mkhari and I. JJ and his fan club of women (for personal reasons) decided to jump on the bandwagon of unearned gender activism. Shame on them. We work, and they get angry. We keep quiet. They get excited. We respond gently… and wait for them to come out of their house of shame,” he wrote.

Given Mkhari declared that he’s not done dealing with JJ Tabane and wants to teach him basic human decency.

When contacted by Sunday World, JJ Tabane said he decided not to respond to Given Mkhari because their matter is before the courts.

“I chose not comment because I’m busy with courts to deal with this matter,” he said.

Mamokgethi Phakeng insults JJ Tabane

This isn't the first time JJ Tabane has been insulted publicly. This got heated between JJ Tabane and Mamokgethi Phakeng during an interview with the academic on his popular Power to Truth programme on eNCA.

JJ Tabane was insulted by his former employer Given Mkhari. Image: JJTabane

Source: Twitter

During the explosive interview, Tabane stated that he heard from a particular professor that Phakeng is "intellectually arrogant" while laughing at the statement.

Phakeng chuckled a bit before telling the journalist that she was shocked that Tabane only listened to detractors and not to people who had nice things to say about her before calling him a "journalistic buffoon".

Sizwe Mdlalose and Ngizwe Mchunu's beef escalates

Another feud that has escalated is that of former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu and Afrotainment singer Sizwe Mdlalose. Briefly News reported that the duo's beef escalated when Ngizwe Mchunu went on a no-holds-barred tirade following Sizwe's remarks on TikTokker Tamara.

The matter went out of hand when he labelled Sizwe Mdlalose gay among other damning allegations.

Source: Briefly News