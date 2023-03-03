Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng told journalist JJ Tabane where to get off after he insulted her

Phakeng appeared on Tabane's Power to Truth programme on eNCA when the pair got into a heated argument

Clips of the interview have been making the rounds on social media, with many cheering Phakeng on for standing up for herself

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng is the talk of social media after standing her ground during a television interview.

Outgoing UCT VC Mamokgethi Phakeng stood her ground during an explosive interview with journalist JJ Tabane. Images: @BraHlonisky & @Fabacademic

Phakeng had a heated interview on Power to Truth with JJ Tabane, which aired on eNCA, and told the TV presenter where to get off.

Outgoing UCT VC Mamokgethi Phakeng insults journalist during TV interview

During the explosive interview, Tabane stated that he heard from a particular professor that Phakeng is "intellectually arrogant" while laughing at the statement.

Phakeng chuckled a bit before telling the journalist that she was shocked that Tabane only listened to detractors and not to people who had nice things to say about her before calling him a "journalistic buffoon".

"I'm shocked that you only listen to the detractors. You haven't heard anyone who says good things about me, and you expect me to come out here feeling good about myself.

"I mean, JJ, do you know how many people said I shouldn't come to you because you are a journalistic buffoon, and I didn't tell you. But I came," said an agitated Phakeng.

UCT VC says she will not allow people to call her names

As Tabane tried to move to an ad break, Phakeng refused the suggestion and stated that change-makers are always called names and will not allow that to happen to her.

Irritated by Tabane's comments, Phakeng told Tabane she was warned not to appear on his show and be interviewed by Annika Larsen instead because he is a "joke".

Here's the clip of the interaction:

Professor Mamokgheti Phakeng stepping down as UCT VC

According to TimesLIVE, Phakeng will be stepping down as UCT VC on 3 March 2023. After long battles over leadership issues, the outgoing VC was reportedly offered R12 million to vacate her position.

Phakeng will be replaced by her deputy Prof Sue Harrison until the UCT council appoints an interim VC.

A decision on the interim VC will be made during the week of 6 March.

South Africans cheer Professor Mamokgheti Phakeng on for standing up for herself

@Sthembiso_RSA said:

" 'JJ, I need my reputation intact;you cannot be part of the cabal that's here to destroy me...' Oh my God, she was pleading with him but he's too childish to get what she's saying!"

@LungileMaps said:

"Because if they went to break, the impact would have been done and would have returned to another topic. Glad she stood tall."

@gmalau32 said:

"Mamokgethi gave him what he deserved."

@BenMkhwanazi said:

"I'm proud of her. She fought a good fight and the leadership vacuum in this country is the breeding ground for these multiple cabals in this country. Tell Prof she represented us with distinction."

@josiasemaroba said:

" 'Don't mention my detractors...' and then she quotes JJ's detractors. I'm sorry, but I see where the detractors come from."

@QueenTshilidzi said:

"Never mess with a black queen."

@Kamohelo_Moloii said:

"Yes, they start by assassinating your character and making people believe that you don't have integrity. Prof Phakeng did well by standing up for herself. White media should never define us, we know ourselves."

Mamokgethi Phakeng's "forced" retirement raises concerns about transformation for UCT's black academic caucus

Briefly News previously reported that the University of Cape Town's Black Academic Caucus (BAC) is concerned about what Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng's early retirement means for transformation at the institution.

The outgoing UCT vice-chancellor has had a contentious relationship with the university's council and was recently placed on special leave before her departure on Friday, 3 March.

Though her relationship with UCT's council had deteriorated, Phakeng was allegedly given a handsome deal worth R12 million to vacate the vice-chancellor position.

