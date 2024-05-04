TT Mbha will host a new SABC 2 show, Like Tayma Like Ntwana , and he was proud to announce a heartwarming collab

TV host TT Mbha is on a mission to share the stories of fathers and sons in South Africa to broadcast on SABC 2

TT Mbha's SABC 2 gig left many people moved as TT Mbha's co-host will be someone close to him

TT Mbha will be on TV screens with a new show. SABC 2 will kickstart Like Tayma Like Ntwana with TT Mbha.

TT Mbha will co-host SABC 2's 'Like Tyma Lke Ntwana' show with his father Serame Mbha. Image: Instagram: @ttmbha

The TV host shared the good news with fans on Instagram. TT Mbha's major win with SABC 2 had people raving that it involves his father Serame Mbha.

TT Mbha collabs with dad Serame Mbha on SABC 2

TV personality TT Mbha took to Instagram to announce that he will be working with his father on SABC 2. The father-son duo will host Like Tayma Like Ntwana, a show looking to share the unique stories of men and their guardians, including " fathers/sons; uncles/nephews or grandfathers/grandsons."

TT Mbha described the new job with his dad as a "dream come true". Read the post:

SA applauds TT Mbha

People thought the host and his father were the best choice for the show. Netizens showered TT and his dad with compliments on the SABC 2 series.

bongani_drama said:

"Your drive drives me big bro. Shu, you inspire me a lot."

Ausi Ntsoane wrote:

"He is an amazing and present father, so this will be good!"

Shelia Lesufi added:

"Oh! So he is Edward Mbha's son!"

TT Mbha buys LED lamps for matrics

Briefly News previously reported that TV host TT Mbha has been one of the most influential public figures who always gives back to the community.

Recently the star shared with Briefly News that his mission this year is to help out all the matric students in Soweto with their studies.

TT Mbha has made headlines once again after he urged men to take charge and be present in their children's lives. Recently the executive producer of Mzansi Cribs Makeover told Briefly News that he will be selling his sneakers for charity. The star further said that he will be selling his sneakers for R100 to help matriculants.

