My Yoki Yoki: Vhudie Trends After Dropping 'Uthando' Featuring Idols SA's Karabo

Vhudie's new single Uthando featuring Idols SA's Karabo is trending on social media as fans share their reactions to the epic track

Vhudie dropped his 13-track album titled My Yoki Yoki recently and his fans are in love with the song, Uthando

The Limpopo-born musician has taken to social media to react to some of his fans who have showed him and his new song love on the timeline

Vhudie has dropped his new single Uthando. The former Idols SA contestant worked with Karabo on the latest single taken from his recently released album titled, My Yoki Yoki.

Karabo is also a former contestant on the Mzansi singing competition. Vhudie's name has been trending since the single dropped on Monday, 14 June. Mzansi social media users have praised the rising star for dropping hot tunes.

My Yoki Yoki hitmaker Vhudie is trending after dropping 'Uthando' featuring Idols SA's Karabo. Image: @vhudieofficial

Source: Instagram

The My Yoki Yoki hitmaker has taken to Twitter to react to his fans who have been showing him and his new song love on the platform. Vhudie dropped his 13-track album at the end of April.

The album has other hot tunes including the remake of My Yoki Yoki, Ndi Kho Penga, Don't Ever Give Up and You Are Beautiful, among others.

Check out some of the reactions from Vhudie's fans who have taken to the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on Uthando below:

@Siar_Maspila said:

"Beautiful song #Uthando."

@Funanani_Nems wrote:

"Did you know #Uthando is a smash hit from @VhudieOfficial."

@_NombuleloM commented:

"A beautiful week it is. @VhudieOfficial dropped his album and I'm currently listening to #Uthando."

@LawryKamzila wrote:

"Idols keeps launching careers. From Idols to the world #Uthando by Vhudie Ft Karabo."

@Modise__ZA added:

"Every time I listen to #Uthando I tend to have hope that love indeed exists."

Official date for release of Vhudie's album

In related news, Briefly News reported that Vhudie took to social media on Wednesday, 21 April to announce the official date for the release of his debut album. The talented singer, who was a contestant on Idols SA, also thanked the people of Mzansi who have showed him love since he appeared on the singing competition.

Vhudie took to Instagram and Twitter to share the date he will drop the highly-anticipated album. He shared a snap of himself and captioned it:

"My good people. I trust you good and great. My album officially drops digitally worldwide on the 30th of April 2021. I love and thank you all for the support you have given to me. Love - Vhudie."

