Connie Ferguson's sister Lerato Atosie Pilane has taken the time to speak on the late Shona Ferguson’s 33-day battle with the dreaded coronavirus.

Speaking at Shona’s funeral, Lerato let fans, friends and loved ones in on how Shona’s battle with Covid-19 unfolded. It was a heartbreaking speech that had everyone overwhelmed with emotion.

Connie Ferguson's sister Lerato Atosie Pilane has let SA into the timeline that led up to media mogul and her brother-in-law Shona Ferguson's death. Image: @ferguson_films.

Here is the timeline as told by Lerato:

26 June, Shona tested positive for the coronavirus

Shona tested positive for Covid-19 and Lerato explained that he was treated at home for about a week before the symptoms got worse.

3 July, Shona’s first hospital admission

“The symptoms worsened and he was admitted to Pinehaven Hospital on July 3, where he struggled with low oxygen levels. It got worse a bit and he moved to high care a week later after admission. Uncle Sho started feeling better and was discharged from Pinehaven.”

10 July to 11 July, Shona was discharged and readmitted

“My brother being the fighter he was, he seemed to have gotten better, which resulted in him being discharged from Pinehaven Hospital. He went home on July 10. That evening, he took a worse turn again and he was readmitted at Pinehaven on July 11, whereby now his condition just started deteriorating.”

12 July Connie called Lerato for help

Lerato received a call from Connie while she was in Botswana, asking her to come and help. Connie was desperate as Shona was not well. Lerato jumped on a plane and came to help Connie.

15 July, Shona got very ill

“On the 15th, the symptoms were at their worst. The doctors did what they could at Pinehaven, thanks to them.”

16 July Shona was airlifted to Milpark private hospital

Lerato said that Shona was really bad, which resulted in him being airlifted to Milpark on July 16, where he spent two weeks in ICU. It was during this time that some of the family practically moved into the hospital to be with Shona.

16 July to 28 July, Shona fights to stay alive as the family moves into hospital to be with him

“Mr Sho fought. He fought a very hard battle. And it seems like he had a plan for us as the family to prepare for us in the two weeks, because my family turned into having so much faith. We prayed so much. That two weeks was like a turnaround for the family.

“There would be days where we would get to the hospital and we would see the nurse panicking and shaking. More or less telling us as a family that they did all they could and this is our time to say goodbye.”

29 July to 30 July, Shona’s last fighting moments

“Unfortunately, on the 29th around 23h50, after we had spent the day there, [we got a call] saying we should rush to the hospital. We spent the whole night with him, until the next day on the 30th and around past 7, the doctor came and told us to keep doing what we were doing because he is now stable and looking better.”

30 July, Shona lost the battle to Covid-19

“We went back home and freshened up and as soon as we were done we got another call saying come back to the hospital. Unfortunately, when we got there the doctors told us that my brother had just left us.”

Connie Ferguson’s final words to her right-hand man, Shona Ferguson

Connie Ferguson has shared that she is hurting following the passing of her hubby, Shona Ferguson. The Queen actress gave a moving tribute at the funeral of the popular actor and film producer, reported Briefly News.

The heartbroken media personality told mourners that she and their children were not ready for Uncle Sho to pass away. Connie expressed that her man fought even on the hospital bed.

"I'm hurting right now, my heart is bleeding. I wasn't ready for you to go, the girls were not ready for you to go. Then you became sick."

In two clips of the funeral posted on Twitter, she further said that she anticipated both of them to grow old together.

"Never in a million years I would have thought I'll be in this position that I am in today. Speaking as I am today, without your physical presence. Sho, I thought you and I were going to grow old together. That's what I saw for myself, that's what I saw for us. That has always been a dream. I never, never anticipated where we are today."

