Weekly wrap: Kelly Khumalo skin lightening scandal and Shauwn Mkhize's new man

This week has been rocked by scandal after a skin-lightening specialist has called Kelly Khumalo out for allegedly using him. Shauwn Mkhize revealed who she shares her bed with and a woman was shocked when she found out after weeks of saving that she only had R220.

In addition, Babes Wodumo can't seem to win, after pulling off the perfect party fans still criticised her weight and a newly wedded makoti spotted in a club giving it plenty.

1. Kelly Khumalo Called out by Skin Lightening Specialist: “You Used Me and Dumped Me”

A skin-lightening specialist has called Kelly Khumalo out for allegedly using him and then dumping him after she attained her desired lighter complexion. Speaking to Briefly News, Ashley Haripersad explained that he offered his skin lightening products to the singer for free in exchange for her to promote them to her millions of followers.

However, it seems their working and their personal relationship soured along the way as Kelly Khumalo blocked him from all means of communication with her with no explanation, according to Haripersad.

“My problem was that she used my products for 3 years. I was the person who made her the colour she is today,” he said.

2. Shauwn Mkhize Shows Off Her New Man: “I Don’t Share Him with Anybody.”

Shauwn Mkhize is feeling content with the person she has chosen to share her bed with every night. The mystery man is none other than Mr Brown, her lovable teddy bear.

The media personality celebrates what she calls Lingerie Sunday where she makes an effort to wear something short and silky.

3. Woman Who Has Been Saving Every Month Finds Only R220 in Her Piggy Bank

A lady has taken to social media to share her shocking discovery after some weeks of piggy bank saving.

The lady identified on Facebook as Olori Worldbest narrated how she began saving money in the piggy bank after buying the wooden box in August.

4. Babes Wodumo: Mzansi Concerned About Troubled Musician’s Physical Appearance

Babes Wodumo has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons over the past few weeks and it seems she just can’t shake the negativity.

The musician recently held a party for friends and family to meet her son Sponge. The event was a stunning affair and Babes was dressed to the nines.

The starlet wore a mustard yellow dress and a curly wig. She looked great, however many of her fans were a little concerned over her weight loss and gaunt face.

5. Bathong Makoti: Mzansi in Disbelief Over a Video of Makoti Seen Partying Hard

The South African social media space is in disbelief following a video of a newly wedded makoti spotted in a club. The well-dressed makoti seems to be having fun as she dances to loud music.

Although it remains unclear where and when the video clip was shot, it is clear that it was a bit late in the day for a makoti to be out in the streets having fun. The video clip is shared by @KulaniCool on social media and it has attracted many reactions from Mzansi netizens.

Source: Briefly.co.za