DJ Zinhle has opened up about her relationship with fellow muso Oskido, giving a shout out to the musician for helping her through her first pregnancy.

The mom of two had been nervous to share the news of her child but was pleasantly surprised to receive a whopping R200k from her mentor

Through the years, Zinhle has remained loyal to Oskido- she's definitely a real one

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DJ Zinhle has taken to social media to reveal what happened between her and Oskido over six years ago when she revealed she would be expecting her first child, Kairo Forbes.

DJ Zinhle has opened up about her relationship with fellow muso Oskido. Images: @oskidoibelieve/Instagram, @djzinhle/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the latest episode of her reality show Unexpected on BET, the new mom says she found comfort in her friend and music mentor when things looked like they might take a turn for the worst, Opera News reports.

Zinhle told the story of how nervous she was to reveal the news of her pregnancy to Oskido. But, Oskido reacted happily and even gifted the musician a whopping R200k to help support the new child.

“He gave me a lot of money, it was about R200,000 when I told him I was pregnant. I think he was just worried,” she happily remembers.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

DJ Zinhle has always made sure to thank Oskido for the role he played in her personal and professional success and it's clear the celeb could not be more grateful.

The mom of two recently headed online to wish her mentor a very happy birthday, TimesLive reports.

DJ Zinhle is definitely a real one!

DJ Zinhle seeing flames with newborn, 2nd time isn’t the charm

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle had forgotten how difficult it is to raise a newborn and was recently reminded while attempting to nurse Asante. The media personality admitted that she came across some difficulties which she eventually conquered.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Zinhle posted:

“Breastfeeding kicked my a**, Wow. Someone should have told me how tricky it could get. Anyway I wont eventually, but Wow.”

Zee said that she and Murdah Bongz were also suffering from sleep deprivation because their newborn’s sleeping patterns.

"Murdah and I look like zombies from the lack of sleep. We are seeing flames.”

Having children is definitely not a walk in the park but we know you’ll nail it, Zinhle.

Source: Briefly.co.za