DJ Zinhle Seeing Flames With Newborn, 2nd Time Isn’t the Charm

South African media personality DJ Zinhle recently took to social media to vent about the difficulties of being a mother

The mother-of-two recently gave birth to her second child and has learned that things are certainly not much easier the second time around

She shared that Murdah Bongz has also been going through sleepless nights due to the little baby waking them

DJ Zinhle had forgotten how difficult it is to raise a newborn and was recently reminded while attempting to nurse Asante. The media personality admitted that she came across some difficulties which she eventually conquered.

DJ Zinhle is having a rough time with her newborn. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Zinhle posted:

“Breastfeeding kicked my a**, Wow. Someone should have told me how tricky it could get. Anyway I wont eventually, but Wow.”

Zee said that she and Murdah Bongz were also suffering from sleep deprivation because their newborn’s sleeping patterns.

"Murdah and I look like zombies from the lack of sleep. We are seeing flames.”

Having children is definitely not a walk in the park but we know you’ll nail it, Zinhle.

DJ Zinhle shows love to AKA, urges peeps to support his hustle

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle has shown once again just how classy she is. The media personality showed love to her ex boyfriend, AKA and his banana vodka range.

When Phil Mphela shared a post of DJ Zinhle’s MCC and AKA’s vodka, Zinhle good-naturedly encouraged the entertainment blogger to drink both the bottles.

Her comment was met with positive responses from social media users.

@chris_jr_am said: “Mix the 2, zikhiphe Kairo once.”

@thembeka_2012 said: “And people wonder why I have so much respect for you.”

@catenthemole said: “This is a queen response.”

@nomzamozodwa3 said: “Your level of maturity.”

DJ Zinhle shares she’s not ready for marriage after Murdah Bongz brings It up

In other DJ Zinhle news, Briefly News reported she dropped a surprise bombshell in the teaser trailer of her new show when she said that she was not looking for marriage.

The media personality revealed that baby daddy, Murdah Bongz wanted to ‘do the right thing’ and marry her, but she just wasn’t sold on the idea. In the promo clip, Zinhle could be seen talking about marriage. She shared that Bongz was keen on the idea but she wasn’t.

Source: Briefly.co.za