South African media personality, DJ Zinhle, has revealed that the marriage talk has come up with baby daddy Murdah Bongz

According to the musician, Murdah Bongz has said that he wants to do the right thing and put a ring on it

However, it seems Zinhle is not quite ready for that big step and made it clear that marriage is not what she's looking for

DJ Zinhle dropped a surprise bombshell in the teaser trailer of her new show when she said that she was not looking for marriage.

Murdah Bongz want to do the right thing and marry DJ Zinhle.

Source: Instagram

The media personality revealed that baby daddy, Murdah Bongz wanted to ‘do the right thing’ and marry her, but she just wasn’t sold on the idea.

In the promo clip, Zinhle could be seen talking about marriage. She shared that Bongz was keen on the idea but she wasn’t.

“But the thing is, the right thing for who? Like…No,” she said.

The DJ clearly feels that marriage is not the right step for her at the moment even though many of her fans have been wanting her to tie the knot.

The show has also made other revelations about Zinhle’s personal life including her pregnancy journey.

Murdah Bongz did not pay damages for DJ Zinhle’s child, culture says no

Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz left the Jiyane family unimpressed when he revealed that he would not be paying damages for DJ Zinhle’s baby Asante.

This is according to a teaser of her new show Unexpected. In the clip, Zinhle was dining with her family. When one of the family members spoke about Bongani and when he would pay damages.

It became very tense when Zinhle revealed that Bongani’s family did not pay damages for someone who already had a child.

DJ Zinhle shows love to AKA, urges peeps to support his hustle

DJ Zinhle has shown once again just how classy she is. The media personality showed love to her ex boyfriend, AKA and his banana vodka range.

When Phil Mphela shared a post of DJ Zinhle’s MCC and AKA’s vodka, Zinhle good-naturedly encouraged the entertainment blogger to drink both the bottles.

Her comment was met with positive responses from social media users.

@chris_jr_am said: “Mix the 2, zikhiphe Kairo once.”

@thembeka_2012 said: “And people wonder why I have so much respect for you.”

@catenthemole said: “This is a queen response.”

