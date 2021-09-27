DJ Zinhle Shows Love to AKA, Urges Peeps to Support His Hustle

Talented South African media personality and music producer, DJ Zinhle has once again proven why she is such a loved celeb in the country

When Phil Mphela posted a picture of her MCC brand alongside AKA's vodka, Zinhle encouraged him to have both

Mzansi social media users were impressed by DJ Zinhle's maturity and applauded her for itDJ Zinhle has shown once again just how classy she is. The media personality showed love to her ex boyfriend, AKA and his banana vodka range.

When Phil Mphela shared a post of DJ Zinhle’s MCC and AKA’s vodka, Zinhle good-naturedly encouraged the entertainment blogger to drink both the bottles.

Her comment was met with positive responses from social media users.

chris_jr_am said:

“Mix the 2, zikhiphe Kairo once.”

@thembeka_2012 said:

“And people wonder why I have so much respect for you.”

@catenthemole said:

“This is a queen response.”

@nomzamozodwa3 said:

“Your level of maturity.”

@pupumalindile said:

“It's a win win situation.”

DJ Zinhle shows off 1st snap of baby Asante

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle has given birth to a beautiful baby girl and she could not wait for the world to see her. Taking to social media, the starlet posted a picture of herself holding the precious bundle of joy.

Zinhle looked absolutely gorgeous and glowing after delivering the beautiful baby and it’s amazing to see that the pair are in good health. Zinhle expressed gratitude about delivering a healthy baby and also thanked Murdah Bongz for being a part of the process.

DJ Zinhle captioned the post:

“There's nothing more rewarding than bringing new life into the world @murdahbongz and I are so grateful and beyond blessed. Welcome baby @asantewithlove I am complete.”

Zinhle, of course, hid the baby’s face so we might have to wait a little longer to see Asante’s adorable chubby cheeks. Congrats once again Zinhle and Bongani.

