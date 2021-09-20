DJ Zinhle got real and raw regarding the snap AKA dropped of her during the late Anele Tembe’s funeral

During the premiere episode of DJ Zinhle: Unexpected, Zinhle told Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabhena how shocked she was that that was what people focused on

Zinhle was hurt by the nasty comments but tried her best to not let them get to her as she is tired of being dragged into everything that involves AKA

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Zinhle finally opened up about something the public had been pressuring her to discuss for a very long time – the picture AKA posted of her in the slideshow at his late fiancée's funeral.

DJ Zinhle's highly anticipated reality show 'DJ Zinhle: Unexpected' premiered on BET Africa and fans were in for a treat. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

In the premiere episode of her highly anticipated reality TV series, DJ Zinhle: Unexpected, Zinhle touched on the drama that arose from the slideshow AKA played at Anele Tembe’s funeral, which mistakenly had a snap of her in it.

Speaking to her best friend and aunty to her daughters, Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabhena, Zinhle explained how the whole thing was extremely upsetting.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Knowing a precious life had been taken and all people could do was focus on a single picture of her, had Zinhle feeling extremely upset. Zinhle tried her best to stay out of it, but somehow she always finds herself in it.

“This is something that is happening in Kiernan’s life but because Kiernan and I have a child together, it ends up affecting me. Kiernan has lost someone he loves and now people are making it about me,” said Zinhle, as reported by ZAlebs.

While the whole situation was extremely upsetting, Zinhle tried her best to not let the harsh comments made on social media affect her.

AKA and Zinhle will always be bound by Kairo, however, this does not mean that people need to drag her into everything that involves him. Zinhle just wants peace.

Inside look: DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz’s baby girl Asante’s room is fit for a princess

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz’s new tiny princess Asante is the luckiest little lady. Mom and dad went all out, making sure her room was perfect, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media with multiple posts, both Zinhle and Bongz have given fans sneak peeks into baby Asante’s room. Covered in pink, it is fit for a princess.

Pink and gold are the colours Zinhle and Bongz went with, and they got a bunch of lit brands in on the design, reported ZAlebs.

Princess Asante is so loved already and we just know her momma, dada and big sister will do everything in their power to make sure she knows it.

Source: Briefly.co.za