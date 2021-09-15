DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz’s precious princess Asante has been kitted out with the most gorgeous girly room

Covered in pink and gold, Zinhle and Bongz made sure that baby Asante’s room is perfect, and they’ve shared snaps of it on social media

Getting the best brands to collaborate on Asante’s room, Zinhle and Bongz did not spare on making it perfect

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz’s new tiny princess Asante is the luckiest little lady. Mom and dad went all out, making sure her room was perfect.

Taking to social media with multiple posts, both Zinhle and Bongz have given fans sneak peeks into baby Asante’s room. Covered in pink, it is fit for a princess.

Pink and gold are the colours Zinhle and Bongz went with, and they got a bunch of lit brands in on the design, reported ZAlebs.

Princess Asante is so loved already and we just know her momma, dada and big sister will do everything in their power to make sure she knows it.

Here are just a few of the posts made by Zinhle, Bongz and the proud brands:

DJ Zinhle pens sweet post to Bongz, Kairo and Asante

DJ Zinhle’s heart is overflowing with gratitude! While this year has been a whirlwind, Zinhle feels blessed to still have so many things to be thankful for, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media with some sweet snaps of baby Asante’s nursery, Zinhle took the time to thank every single person who has made her happiness possible.

From her sweet baby daddy Murdah Bongz to her precious princess Kairo, Zinhle counts her lucky stars every single day. Family, friends and work colleagues have all made this year and pregnancy worth remembering for Zinhle and she is eternally grateful!

Too cute: Kairo Forbes ready to assume big sister duties as DJ Zinhle’s 1st-born

Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle was ready to give birth any day and her firstborn, Kairo Forbes, could not have been more excited.

The six-year-old, with the help of her grandmamma, took to social media to share a photo of herself hugging Zinhle’s pregnancy bump.

The snap was taken in the baby Asante’s new nursery, a name that was revealed just recently. Mzansi peeps absolutely loved the post and shared heart emojis in the comments section. Kairo’s post came just shortly after Zee and Bongz posted their own snaps from the same shoot.

