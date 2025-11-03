A viral video on Instagram showed a crash between a Siyaya taxi and a Lamborghini Urus in the middle of the road, with cars passing by

It is unclear how the two vehicles collided, and the taxi driver and his passengers were nowhere near the scene

With the estimated cost of a Lamborghini Urus ranging between R4.8 million and R5 million, South African social media users joked about how much the taxi driver might have to pay if he were in the wrong

South Africans had much to say about a Lamborghini Urus and a Siyaya taxi crashing. Images: @lamborghini / Instagram, BFG Images / Getty Images

A viral video showed the aftermath of a Siyaya taxi and a Lamborghini Urus at an estimated cost of R5 million crash. With such an expensive car wrecked, many South African social media users humorously commented on how much money would be needed for repairs.

Freshmen Magazine reshared the video that was originally posted by the online user @umafuthi, which showed the two vehicles side-by-side in the middle of traffic. The taxi driver and passengers vacated the vehicle, while a woman on the phone looked at the damage.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The starting price of a Lamborghini Urus is roughly R4.8 million, while an upgrade has a starting figure of R5 million. Images: @lamborghini

South Africans joke about damage expenses

Several members of the online community joked about how much the unknown taxi driver would have to pay for damages if he caused the collision.

@maqhuzu_2.0 noted with a laugh:

"Generational debt."

@blxkmanneverdies stated in the comments about the taxi driver:

"If he's wrong, he has to work for that car for the rest of his life."

@twayizi said to the online community:

"That time, my insurance limit is R3.5 million. I’d hope that’s enough to fix a Urus. Yoh, maybe I should increase it."

@bornindurban jokingly wrote under the post:

"He must leave the country with immediate effect."

@mike_g101 also added humour, writing:

"This is the part where he comes out saying, 'Didn’t you see me indicating?' while his lights don’t even work."

@_masekindt03 suggested to the taxi driver:

"Take the Siyaya to the scrap yard and pay for the Lambo."

@donfabiolla also provided a possible solution:

"Offer your services to them as a driver or chauffeur as a way to pay them back, since you can’t afford to pay them off with money. At least you’ll get to drive the Urus."

Watch the Instagram video here, as seen on Freshmen Magazine's account.

