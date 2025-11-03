“Generational Debt”: Siyaya Taxi and R5m Lamborghini Crash, Leave South Africans Stunned
- A viral video on Instagram showed a crash between a Siyaya taxi and a Lamborghini Urus in the middle of the road, with cars passing by
- It is unclear how the two vehicles collided, and the taxi driver and his passengers were nowhere near the scene
- With the estimated cost of a Lamborghini Urus ranging between R4.8 million and R5 million, South African social media users joked about how much the taxi driver might have to pay if he were in the wrong
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A viral video showed the aftermath of a Siyaya taxi and a Lamborghini Urus at an estimated cost of R5 million crash. With such an expensive car wrecked, many South African social media users humorously commented on how much money would be needed for repairs.
Freshmen Magazine reshared the video that was originally posted by the online user @umafuthi, which showed the two vehicles side-by-side in the middle of traffic. The taxi driver and passengers vacated the vehicle, while a woman on the phone looked at the damage.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
South Africans joke about damage expenses
Several members of the online community joked about how much the unknown taxi driver would have to pay for damages if he caused the collision.
@maqhuzu_2.0 noted with a laugh:
"Generational debt."
@blxkmanneverdies stated in the comments about the taxi driver:
"If he's wrong, he has to work for that car for the rest of his life."
@twayizi said to the online community:
"That time, my insurance limit is R3.5 million. I’d hope that’s enough to fix a Urus. Yoh, maybe I should increase it."
@bornindurban jokingly wrote under the post:
"He must leave the country with immediate effect."
@mike_g101 also added humour, writing:
"This is the part where he comes out saying, 'Didn’t you see me indicating?' while his lights don’t even work."
@_masekindt03 suggested to the taxi driver:
"Take the Siyaya to the scrap yard and pay for the Lambo."
@donfabiolla also provided a possible solution:
"Offer your services to them as a driver or chauffeur as a way to pay them back, since you can’t afford to pay them off with money. At least you’ll get to drive the Urus."
Watch the Instagram video here, as seen on Freshmen Magazine's account.
3 More stories about luxe car crashes
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a R3 million McLaren was wrecked in a massive crash in Cape Town. The supercar allegedly sped down a street with very little control. South Africans expressed disappointment and joked about the incident.
- A matric dance entrant with a Ferrari took a wrong turn when the driver drove into a ditch in front of a crowd. Online users were somehow amused and speculated on the cost of the damage.
- In 2022, a hillclimb event in Switzerland showed a rare R40 million car being cleared away on a flat-bed truck. Only 1 315 were produced over a lifespan from 1987 to 1992.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za