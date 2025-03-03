An incredibly expensive McLaren supercar was wrecked in a massive crash in Cape Town over the past weekend

In a clip posted online, the supercar can be seen speeding down a street in the Mother City with very little control

South Africans were wondering why someone would do such and expressed some disappointment and jokes at the incident

Super cars may be wonderful to look at, but driving them requires a decent amount of caution. A R3 million McLaren crashed in a street in Cape Town over the past weekend. The car was caught speeding on video, until the incident happened, with many pictures of the aftermath being posted.

Not so cautious driving

The clip was posted on the yomzansi Instagram account showing the aftermath of the incident as well. The car can be seen speeding down the street and then sliding into a wall. The aftermath of it shows a completely wrecked vehicle. The wreck will come with a hefty price tag that most commenters pointed out. That insurance company will have a field day.

See the clip below:

The city of luxury

People online weren't too surprised that this incident happened in Cape Town. The city is home to the ultra wealthy of Mzansi as well as many other parts of the world. Funny enough though, what makes this incident even more disappointing is that the car was a rental, having many people wonder where the dude driving it fled to.

Several people were speculating online as to who did this and why they couldn't have driven more responsibly. Others said it was a drug dealer who fled the country after all the embarrassment. What we can be sure about is that it's quite the pricey mistake.

Read the comments below:

jurgenvanniekerk said:

"I feel nothing. When you try and do 200km/h plus in a residential area, you on your own champ. better get use that that orange jumpsuit coming."

bigstephergram mentioned

"If it was a Toyota nobody would care It’s because it’s a McLaren everyone touched 💀 Lmao let it be omg be nice y'all."

who.tf.is.yanii commented:

"That clip at the end caught me so off-guard yohh. Yeah that brother definitely going to prison."

kwazi.ngwenya posted:

"Yes he speeding but the municipality must be sued for not putting road markings."

glockee_ shared:

"Bro its just a car. There’s accidents that happen everyday😅"

a_m_mchlsn said:

"Seeing this makes me thankful a general Uber go’s car is physically incapable of going above 60km/h ❤️"

mxo1isi mentioned:

"I can bet all the money in my account that I know the colour and country of origin of the person who was driving."

