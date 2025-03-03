One gentleman was caught on camera for watching inappropriate content of a female during a church service, which left the SA with mixed reactions

The video went viral online, leaving many people in laughter, while some were amused by the guy

The online community reacted as they headed to the comments section, cracking jokes while some shared their thoughts

A guy was seen watching spicy content in church, which sparked massive buzz. Image: kingdomvoices1/Instagram and Nerida McMurray Photography/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A man found himself at the centre of a social media storm after he was caught watching inappropriate content on his phone while attending a church service.

Man caught watching spicy content at church

The shocking moment was captured on video and quickly went viral, leaving many people in disbelief of the guy's actions, which was shared by a social media user kingdomvoices1 on Instagram.

The footage shows the man seated among other churchgoers, seemingly engaged in the service. However, upon closer look, his phone screen displayed a woman shaking her booty as she danced, which left online users stunned. The clip has since made its rounds on social media, with users reacting to the bizarre incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While it remains unclear whether the man was aware he was being recorded, the situation has sparked heated discussions about respect in religious spaces. Many have questioned how someone could be so distracted during a service, while others found humour in the situation.

Take a look at the video.

Social media users react

As expected, the internet had plenty to say about the viral video. Some users expressed disappointment, calling the act disrespectful, while others couldn’t help but crack jokes about the man's boldness as they laughed it off in the comments.

Michemae said:

"No respect for the house of God."

Frazierboi_90 wrote:

"Well, we know where he wish he was and church ain’t it."

Lilrebel_3 expressed:

"Get out your flesh. I have to remind myself every day because I want to go to heaven when I leave this earth."

Sha_tiff227 replied:

"Church is just not what it used to be. Are we so addicted to our phones we can't shut them off for church? Why go?"

black_gods_and_kings added:

"I can see that because. Black churches are the best theater and entertainment in the black community. "

Liljeffie was not impressed:

"Baba dey watch tiktok for church wey girl dey shake yansh."

Jokinhelen shared:

"How could someone be so disrespectful in the House of God."

Honcho_reid wrote:

"Stop saying he doesn't have respect for God, he is at the right place, so God will deliver him. He is at the church and we are at home judging him!"

Spirit_of_adoption_ministry commented:

"Many others are in the church but the church isn't in them... Mmm hmm, shall is!"

A man was captured watching spicy content in a church, which left SA talking. Image: Nerida McMurray Photography

Source: Getty Images

3 Church stories that stunned South Africans

Briefly News previously reported that the sighting of a Scientology church disgraced a Christian man on his way to his destination.

previously reported that the sighting of a Scientology church disgraced a Christian man on his way to his destination. The online community was in an uproar after a group of people decided to wear "funny" clothing to church.

A caring congregation was seen pushing trolleys full of things they got for the man leading their church, as other church members sat and watched.

Source: Briefly News