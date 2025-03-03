“Ulanda Iflu”: Makoti Washing Carpet in Pouring Rain, Netizens Joke About Getting a Cold
- A content creator shared a quirky yet funny video of herself washing a carpet while it was raining hard
- The lady posted the clip with a caption that read "umakoti womfana" while doing the seemingly pointless task
- South Africans found the clip hilarious, with many asking where the man was that she was washing the carpet for
Content creators can get up to the most silly stuff. One woman shared a clip of herself washing a carpet in the pouring rain. South Africans poked fun at her for such a ridiculous task and joked about how she could contract a cold because of it.
Content is king
TikTokker mchunusliecleo4 shared the clip of her doing the task while some buckets were gathering rain water. The weather was really not on her side throughout the clip, many wondered why she would do it in the first place. Interestingly enough, she walks away from her odd actions towards the end of the video and does a little dance afterwards.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Racking up the views
One of the commenters stated that content is going to kill us, which received many likes. There's an element of truth when it comes to this. Society has entered the digital age in full force and millions of people across the world are chasing fame because of it. Sometimes luck is on your side or it isn't, there simply is no formula when it comes to being famous.
Regarding mchunusliecleo4, her content is much more regular without chasing fame. Videos of her everyday life can be seen on her page. Furthermore, the lady works as a teacher so some wholesome content can be found on her page. A closer look shows that she loves to spend some time with family as well.
South Africans found the content she posted humorous. Read the comments below:
mzilikazi kamashobane said:
"Ai ulanda iflu nje wena."
Babalwa Nombaba commented:
"This content creation thing is difficult."
user8958170613835 mentioned:
"He is jealous and wants to get the rain, and his car."
liziwe.yekwa_spam._.account posted:
"Supposed unxibe bathing costume 😂"
Bk shared:
"I like one thing in a girl, even if the situation is bad. You answered and it was useful."
Nonkosi said:
"Same sis, I didn't waste the opportunity and started with these clothes."
Sunset said:
"Don't get a cough sisi."
More entertaining stories from Briefly News
- Briefly News previously reported that a Johannesburg woman recently shared how a passenger came to the rescue and drove a taxi while the driver was missing in action.
- Many South Africans have created an online buzz over the new electronic ordering systems in fast-food restaurants. A large group of people struggled with the new addition but eventually got the hang of it after receiving assistance from an appointed employer.
- A man shared a shocking video of his facial burns, caused when his pressure cooker malfunctioned and exploded after he removed the lid too soon, leading to serious injuries.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Siphesihle Z Luthango (Editor) Siphesihle Luthango is a human interest writer at Briefly News. He has a strong background in digital media and storytelling. Graduating cum laude in Journalism and International Studies from Monash South Africa (2018-2020), he has worked across various platforms, from online news and business reporting to digital marketing and content creation. He has written for The West African Times (2021), and Floww (2023-2024) writing human interest and business stories. Siphesihle has expertise in multimedia journalism, SEO, and digital marketing. Email: siphesihle.luthango@briefly.co.za