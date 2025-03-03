A content creator shared a quirky yet funny video of herself washing a carpet while it was raining hard

The lady posted the clip with a caption that read "umakoti womfana" while doing the seemingly pointless task

South Africans found the clip hilarious, with many asking where the man was that she was washing the carpet for

A makoti was seen washing a carpet in the pouring rain and SA loved it. Images: mchunusliecleo4/ TikTok, Kinga Krzeminska

Content creators can get up to the most silly stuff. One woman shared a clip of herself washing a carpet in the pouring rain. South Africans poked fun at her for such a ridiculous task and joked about how she could contract a cold because of it.

Content is king

TikTokker mchunusliecleo4 shared the clip of her doing the task while some buckets were gathering rain water. The weather was really not on her side throughout the clip, many wondered why she would do it in the first place. Interestingly enough, she walks away from her odd actions towards the end of the video and does a little dance afterwards.

See the video below:

Racking up the views

One of the commenters stated that content is going to kill us, which received many likes. There's an element of truth when it comes to this. Society has entered the digital age in full force and millions of people across the world are chasing fame because of it. Sometimes luck is on your side or it isn't, there simply is no formula when it comes to being famous.

Netizens across the world try to get famous on TikTok. Image: Andrew Hobbs

Regarding mchunusliecleo4, her content is much more regular without chasing fame. Videos of her everyday life can be seen on her page. Furthermore, the lady works as a teacher so some wholesome content can be found on her page. A closer look shows that she loves to spend some time with family as well.

South Africans found the content she posted humorous. Read the comments below:

mzilikazi kamashobane said:

"Ai ulanda iflu nje wena."

Babalwa Nombaba commented:

"This content creation thing is difficult."

user8958170613835 mentioned:

"He is jealous and wants to get the rain, and his car."

liziwe.yekwa_spam._.account posted:

"Supposed unxibe bathing costume 😂"

Bk shared:

"I like one thing in a girl, even if the situation is bad. You answered and it was useful."

Nonkosi said:

"Same sis, I didn't waste the opportunity and started with these clothes."

Sunset said:

"Don't get a cough sisi."

