A lot of South African fast-food restaurants have introduced in-store electronic ordering devices

They’ve also been trying to get more customers to use their mobile apps to order and get their food delivered

Social media users were floored by a little Zulu girl trying to make an order via the McDonald’s electronic system

McDonald’s is one of the most popular fast-food restaurants in the country, with the kids receiving cool toys.

The menu has expanded over the years with chilli cheese fries and McFlurry for people with a sweet tooth.

Zulu girl uses McDonald’s electronic ordering system

Many South Africans have created an online buzz over the new electronic ordering systems in fast-food restaurants. A large group of people struggled with the new addition but eventually got the hang of it after receiving assistance from an appointment employer.

The new system helps reduce the snake-like queues and allows customers to place their own orders without having to communicate with a cashier. One chooses whether or not they’ll insert their card and also include their payment at the machine or finish their order by swiping or making their payment at the kiosk.

A young South African girl made Mzansi chuckle when she tried using the McDonald’s electronic ordering system. The youngster clearly had no idea what was going on and typed:

“MADONATHI”

The machine needed a password and the little girl fed it the first thing that popped in her mind. After typing in her “order”, the young lady pressed “clear” thinking she had placed her order.

One hun filmed the little girl and shared the now-viral clip on TikTok.

South Africans suspected that the young lady was Zulu because of how she spelt the fast-food restaurant’s name.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to little girl using McDonald’s electronic ordering system

Social media users were floored by the little girl and shared their thoughts in a thread of 650 comments:

@Kgaogelo_23 decided that the girl belonged to Shaka Zulu’s tribe:

“She's definitely Zulu.”

@ora💋was floored by the sassiness:

“Now why did she snap her fingers?”

@Tumiii was entertained by the little girl:

“So cute, and she’s dead serious too.”

@SibongokuhleZama was confused by what the little one craved:

“Did she want doughnuts?”

@rems. laughed at the girl’s innocence:

“She killed me when she pressed clear.”

@lino whispered in the comments:

“Bless her heart.”

@sinemthethwa hilariously called out the cameraperson for not helping the little one place an order:

“You know you’re wrong for just watching her, never mind taking a video.”

