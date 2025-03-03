South Africans were thrilled by hilarious footage of a rebellious cow chasing villagers on a foggy day

Mzansi mostly praised the cameraperson for their excellent videography and editing skills as they shared a crisp piece on TikTok

Social media users were entertained by the now-viral video and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 1.4K comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Village people live a much slower lifestyle than people who live in fast-paced cities.

Mzansi was dusted by a mischievous cow chasing villagers down slippery slopes on a rainy day. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

In most instances, people who live in remote areas seldom visit grocery stores and grow things own food.

SA floored by villagers chased by mischievous cow

South African villagers had an adventurous day after a cow chased them around the area. The rebellious cow showed its true animal behaviour and utilised all four of its legs during the wild chase.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Nobody got hurt during the hilarious shenanigans, but one camera-skilled person amazed Mzansi with their paid attention to detail.

The villagers got chased down slippery slopes as it was drizzling outside. The carnivore had mercy on the women in layered clothing and targeted the men who’d eventually slaughter the animal for a juicy meal.

The cameraperson shot footage from all angles and even followed the cow’s next target. The day was quite foggy but the footage still impressed South Africans who were curious about the cow’s state of mind.

The videographer edited the now-viral clip and shared it with TikTokkers who immensely praised their excellent storytelling in a 28-second clip.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by villagers chased by cow on rainy day

Social media users could not deal with the funny clip and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

South Africans were dusted by a mischievous cow. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

@Laddy__Hope 🏳️‍🌈 realised the cow’s main target:

“The fact that it left the women alone...it knows the culprits.”

@angasinawosocenyw suggested a suitable and trending background sound for the cow chase:

“Background song is supposed to be Emathuneni Sobonana.”

@luganda_luganda_ imagined the cow’s rage and said:

“I’m not steak.”

@akhona434 praised the brilliant chap behind the camera:

“Cameraman, you did a great job.”

@ntwe Ntsho hilariously reprimanded the cow while imagining a hearty meal:

“But beef stew, you're wrong.”

@❤️Siya_Phumelela❤️ imagined what the uncles said during the wild chase:

“I'm pretty sure one of the uncles was shouting ‘Gogo yehlisa ulaga’.”

@BalaKleva pointed out the problem in black families these days:

“Elders are no longer around to show the boys how it’s done.”

@Ndabenhle kaThusi Zondi hilariously pointed out:

“The hunter is hunted.”

@ddefnot.kg was highly entertained by the now-viral cow chase with over 1.4 million views:

“I don’t care, this looks fun.”

3 More animal stories by Briefly News

South Africans were floored by an intrusive cow taking over one lady's kitchen. The woman reprimanded the farm animal

A Mzansi scholar shared how she and a baboon went toe-to-toe after it tried to break into her student accommodation

Cape Town beachgoers were warned about poisonous pufferfish and venomous snakes washed up on the shore along False Bay coastline

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News