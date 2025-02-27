A group of students went toe to toe with intrusive and unforgiving baboons that invaded their student accommodation

The wild animals tried to steal furniture and patrolled the property with a few other species in close proximity to the university

Social media users were floored by a now-viral video showing off the baboons’ unhinged behaviour

Baboons are known to live on trees to help protect them from predators looking for a quick snack.

NMU students went viral after baboons invaded their accommodation.

Source: Getty Images

A couple of them were spotted at a student accommodation in George where scholars marked their territory.

Scholars endure intrusive baboons at res, Mzansi reacts

A group of students were startled by an intrusive baboon that stuck half of its body into a window and caused havoc. The scholars panicked and tried their best to protect themselves from the animal.

In true jungle behaviour, the baboon initiated a fight that it lost after one of the students used a chair to mark her territory. The trick almost did not work since the animal tried to grab the piece of furniture used to intimidate him.

The baboon took his loss and walked away from the scene, letting the scholars breathe for a moment. More of the creatures assembled and patrolled the school and met some springboks hiding in a bush, grazing on plants.

Baboons are very popular in George and the Nelson Mandela University constantly experiences them every now and then. South Africans were amazed by how one baboon had the audacity to fight back when one student tried their best to keep it out of their room.

Social media users shared tips on what to do to keep their school homes baboon-free in the comments section.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to intrusive baboons at NMU

Social media users were dusted by the baboon fight in a viral TikTok video and said:

Invasive baboons startled scholars at their student accommodation.

Source: Getty Images

@Justcallmesaucy_ was startled:

“My windows would forever stay closed.”

@slim shady @ 45 laughed:

“Who said Africa is a zoo?”

@Naledi Sithole:

“Going toe to toe with a baboon is crazy. This thing destroyed Tarzan.”

@iamkemi__ was amazed:

“You’re brave for fighting a baboon.”

@d_embe explained:

“It was either that or it comes in and eats our groceries.”

@T💋 commented:

“I’d deregister.”

@Londiwe Hadebe was amazed:

“Did it just throw the chair back at you?”

@Anelisa Tsotsobe shared:

“Yho, I’d cry and pack my bags right away.”

@katlehoM trolled the hun:

“You're fighting Rafiki. If they mess with me I'm bringing you.”

@MsZondo_ melted hearts

“The way it fought back. Keep the windows closed. She's definitely coming back to settle the score. The side eye.”

