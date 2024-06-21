The daughter of conservationist Damian Aspinall followed her father’s footsteps when it came to the pure love of animals

Freya Aspinall gave up school at the age of 16 to join her father’s foundation to help breed endangered animals

In a recent heartwarming TikTok, Aspinall is seen bonding with a gorilla

Freya Aspinall showed off her pure love for animals in a recent TikTok.

A woman left school at the age of 16 to take care of rare and endangered species. Image: @aspinallfreya

Source: TikTok

The animal lover has dedicated her life to caring for wild animals, a gift stemming from her late grandfather.

A love for animals

Freya Aspinall, the daughter of Damian Aspinall, followed in her father’s steps of loving and wanting to save endangered animals. Aspinall shows off her genuine love for animals and was recently seen caring for a gorilla.

Aspinall left school at 16 to join her grandfather’s UK-based charity, The Aspinall Foundation, to rescue, rehabilitate, and protect wild animals. One day, Aspinall hopes to dethrone her father as chair, and her father is incredibly fond of the idea.

In the TikTok videos, Aspinall highlighted that train and tame animals but bond with them through pure love and trust:

“I have known him my whole life. The relationship is built on love and trust, not training or taming. His five sons we sent back to the wild.”

Watch the video below:

Carrying on the tradition

In an interview with the Financial Times, Aspinall opened up about her love for animals:

“I grew up with animals and couldn’t imagine my world without them. This is in my blood – I’ve always known what I wanted to do.”

She carries the same passion her late grandfather did when he launched the charity. The family carry on the legacy of breeding rare and endangered animals.

Netizens were impressed by the lady’s work and generosity:

@FoxyRoxy enjoyed the cute moment:

"The hand out! He’s like more, give me more!!"

@Eric Esparza raised a concern:

"Ok in need to know what happens when you run out? Also what type of treat is that?"

@BigLee13 cannot believe the sweet moment:

"He is absolutely magnificent. You’re so lucky to share those moments."

