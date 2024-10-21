Lobby group AfriForum is adamant that the looming water crisis in Gauteng can be resolved by the removal of Premier Panyaza Lesufi

AfriForum believes the water crisis the province may soon face is the result of municipal decay

It blames Lesufi for not taking decisive action in addressing poorly-performing municipalities in the province

AfriForum blames Gauteng's failing municipalities on Panyaza Lesufi. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

GAUTENG — Afriforum blames Gauteng's water crisis on Premier Panyaza Lesufi's failure to address poorly-performing municipalities.

Panyaza must resign: AfriForum

IOL reported that AfriForum called on the Government of National Unity to intervene in the looming water crisis to avert disaster in the province. It believes removing Lesufi from his position as mayor would help resolve the issue.

AfriForum's call came after the Auditor-General recently revealed that 80% of the municipalities in Gauteng received unqualified audits due to governance failures, deteriorating infrastructure and financial mismanagement. AfriForum added that municipalities like Emfuleni have been struggling with service delivery issues and a debt of over R8 billion owed to Eskom.

South Africans debate

Netizens on Facebook held different opinions.

Some agreed with AfriForum

MK P Khumnudzo said:

"To be honest, this man is failing Gauteng. 80% of Gauteng is a mess. This thing of him acting like a freedom fighter to hide his failure as a Premier is working for him now, but whatever he's trying to do is not working."

Ghana Hattingh said:

"He must be removed. ANC didn't win elections, but they're everywhere, using their typical arrogance as if they're the ruling party."

Chris Shabangu said:

"Lesufi was better in the Department of Education for the province, but now he's lost it."

Some oppose afriForum

Lucky Njoms said:

"The WMC cabal wants Lesufi out. They will do all they can, even manipulate the Rand."

David Debeta said:

"Lesufi has proven to be unshakable, and they don't want leaders like that."

Thometsana Khiba said:

"They are trying too hard to tarnish his name. Lesufi is going nowhere."

Panyaza Lesufi hits back against DA

