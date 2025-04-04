Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva was gifted a new car by Hyundai on Thursday, 3 April

His reaction at Motus Menlyn, which was caught on camera, raised eyebrows among a section of South African men

Netizens questioned his behaviour, while some defended him, saying that he was expressing gratitude

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Winner Sweet Guluva’s antics were scrutinised on social media. Image: sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Sweet Guluva has been under scrutiny since winning Big Brother Mzansi Season 5. While he captured the hearts of Big Brother Mzansi viewers by being unapologetically himself, his recent actions have raised eyebrows among some South African men.

Sweet Guluva's behavior raises suspicion

Sweet Guluva was left speechless when L-Tido and Motus Menlyn surprised him with a brand-new set of wheels. The KwaZulu-Natal native received a Hyundai as a gift, and during the handover ceremony, he did something that a section of Mzansi found peculiar.

When he walked into the Motus Menlyn dealership and saw a car with his name, Sweet Guluva became weak in the knees and sat down. An X user @TheeAzanian took a screenshot of the moment and shared it with the caption:

“Guluva is not ok upstairs guys no ways😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

Fans react to Sweet Guluva's antics

In the comments, several netizens made wild insinuations about Sweet Guluva’s sexuality. Some explained that he was just being himself. Here are some of the comments:

@KhanayoLennox said:

“What's he doing? We are going to discover a lot about him. I remember some of his dance moves on 'Big Brother Mzansi’.”

@MmpaiN32778 explained:

“All those who say Sweet Guluva is gay, don't you see that he's just playing? Oooooh kana you don't understand him because you never watched him when he was in the ‘Big Brother’ house 🙄”

@wide_curiocity suggested:

“You’d swear it’s Lasizwe.”

@Mosia_Lebea said:

“Y'all tried to force him into Ashley because most of you were too stupid to realise that he is on the PRIDE spectrum 🤣”

@VenassaA81824y laughed:

“I was even crying when I saw him on the floor 😂😂😂”

@SamHeavens7 predicted:

“Gratitude attracts more. He’s going far.”

South African men debated Sweet Guluva's recent behaviour. Image: sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Ashley Ogle sparks break-up rumours

On the relationship front, things aren't looking good for Sweet Guluva as Ashley Ogle's announcement sparked break-up rumours.

It might have ended in tears for the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 favourite couple.

This came after Ashley revealed and confirmed on social media that she wouldn't be attending the reality TV star's homecoming.

Earlier on, an X user @TheeAzanian posted a snippet of Ogle's live video where she clarified why she wouldn't be attending her boyfriend's homecoming.

Ashley Ogle fuelled the break-up rumours again when she unfollowed Sweet Guluva on social media.

Jojo spotted in the studio with Thabsie

In more Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 news, top 5 contestant Jojo is turning her singing talent into a full-fledged music career, as reported by Briefly News.

Taking to her TikTok account, Jojo shared a video of herself and renowned singer Thabsie working on a song.

She isn’t the only Season 5 contestant venturing into music, as Muzi Thembuzi and Siphesihle are also working on projects.

