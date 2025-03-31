Renowned media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his thoughts on Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva

While responding to a viral video of the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner dancing, Dhlomo made a bold prediction about Guluva

Sizwe Dhlomo's declaration sparked a flurry of reactions, with some backing him while others questioned his assessment

Sizwe Dhlomo made a bold prediction about Sweet Guluva. Image: sizwedhlomo, sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Seasoned media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has hopped onto the Sweet Guluva bandwagon. The renowned radio and TV presenter recently set the internet buzzing after making a bold prediction about Sweet Guluva.

Sizwe Dhomo endorses Sweet Guluva

Sweet Guluva has been the talk of social media ever since he won Big Brother Mzansi Season 5. Kaya FM presenter Sizwe Dhlomo has joined the chat and added his two cents regarding him.

Responding to a video of Sweet Guluva dancing to Kabza De Small and Stakev’s Kwenzenjani, Sizwe Dhlomo took to his X account and endorsed the reality TV star. Sizwe made a bold declaration that Sweet Guluva will be a superstar. He wrote:

“This guy is going to be a superstar!”

Fans react to Sizwe Dhlomo's declaration

In the comments, several netizens questioned Sizwe Dhlomo’s prediction, while others argued that Sweet Guluva is hot because Big Brother Mzansi just ended. Here are some of the reactions:

@MashiloKotelo asked:

“What’s so special about him?”

@u_Zamani asked:

“With what talent? Musani ukusdakelwa Sizwe.”

@Khumology agreed:

“He also has the most patriotic of followers behind him. Zulu nation supports their own 😭”

@mondli___sibeko argued:

“One thing I love about these negative comments is that they’re all coming from people who didn't watch the show. The ones who watched the show know exactly his talents, and he's definitely gonna be a superstar.”

@tebogosebs queried:

“As a person who has been in the showbiz for a long time, what are you seeing, to say he's gonna be a superstar?”

Sizwe Dhlomo sparked debate after making a bold prediction about Sweet Guluva. Image: sweet_guluva, sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle ready to work with Sweet Guluva

Sizwe Dhlomo isn't the only celebrity to see Sweet Guluva's superstar potential.

Award-winning producer DJ Zinhle expressed interest in working with the reality TV star.

DJ Zinhle even went as far as contacting Lungile Zwane, Sweet Guluva's mother, and told her of her intentions to collaborate with him.

The Era By DJ Zinhle owner said she and Zwane went to school together and stayed in the same area. She said:

"When Nokwazi posted the video and asked when would the song get released, I contacted Lungile Zwane, his mother who I went to school with, can you believe it? I told her that 'we had intentions of recording a song with Sweet Guluva. He is not out of the Big Brother house yet, but we are letting you know that is the plan in motion. We will do whatever it is that we need to do to help him.'"

Ashley Ogle and Sweet Gulu share update

Meanwhile, Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 lovebirds Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva shared a relationship update.

Briefly News reported that the reality TV stars held an Instagram Live session and left fans in their feelings after sharing a relationship update.

The two also quelled speculation after giving an update on the status of their relationship, which started inside the Umlilo Edition house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News