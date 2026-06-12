After 2 seasons, Pearl Modiadie bids farewell to Mzansi Magic and Showmax legal drama Law, Love & Betrayal

Reflecting on her exit, Pearl Modiadie says she connected deeply with her character, Ayanda Gumede, over the past 2 seasons

Fans praised Modiadie’s outstanding performance and shared how much they enjoyed watching Ayanda’s story unfold

Pearl Modiadie departs from LLB after 2 seasons. Image: Pearl Modiadie

Source: Instagram

South African TV personality and actress Pearl Modiadie has ended her journey as Ayanda Gumede-Williams on Law, Love & Betrayal, closing a major chapter in her acting career. The character, a sharp legal mind at the centre of the Mzansi Magic drama, became one of Pearl Modiadie’s most recognisable roles across two seasons.

The actress who recently celebrated her 38th birthday confirmed her exit on Instagram following the Season 2 wrap. In the post, she reflected on the personal and professional impact of playing Ayanda, calling the experience a milestone that shaped her both on and off-screen.

Modiadie exits Law, Love & Betrayal

Following the wrap of Law, Love & Betrayal Season 2, Pearl Modiadie reflected on her time as Ayanda Gumede with gratitude. In an Instagram post, she thanked the cast and crew for the bonds formed on set, calling it a “beautiful journey” filled with lasting memories and friendships. Modiadie said the real magic of the show happened off-camera. She highlighted early-morning call times, laughter in makeup, and the personal conversations that made the cast feel like family.

“The laughter between takes, the long days, the early call times, the personal stories that had us taking turns being each other's therapists,”

She wrote, describing the experience as unforgettable both for her career and personally. Modiadie also acknowledged Izwi Multimedia, the directors, award-winning writers, and the full production team behind the show. She called them the unsung heroes driving every scene.

"Your work creates the space for us to do what we love,"

She said. Pearl extended her thanks to viewers, noting the loyalty of fans who followed the series season after season and invested in the story.

"What a privilege it has been to portray Ayanda Gumede on this journey,"

She concluded.

Pearl Modiadie connected deeply with Ayanda Gumede

In a report by News24, when the Mzansi Magic and Showmax series first premiered, Modiadie spoke about how demanding the role was, explaining she had to grow beyond her limits both as a performer and as a person.

"Ayanda stretched me in ways I couldn't have imagined,"

She reflected.

News24 also shared that Modiadie said Ayanda’s psychological arc was the toughest part of the role. She described multiple emotionally charged scenes and said she relied on her castmates to support her while accessing that vulnerability.

"Beyond the schedule, it was Ayanda's emotional arc that challenged me most. There were several heavy, emotionally charged scenes. I needed my colleagues to hold space for me while accessing that vulnerability."

What added another layer to those moments was how closely they reflected her own personal struggles at the time.

"Interestingly, some of those scenes aligned with personal challenges I was navigating in my own life. I remember thinking, 'Here we go, here's my therapy.' I allowed myself to feel everything fully, the tears, the pain, the rawness."

She shared.

Fans celebrate Modiadie’s powerful portrayal of Ayanda

Fans applaud Pearl for her outstanding performance as Ayanda Gumede. Image: Pearl Modiadie

Source: Instagram

After Modiadie’s farewell post, fans filled the comments with love and praise for her performance as Ayanda. While many felt sad to see the character go, others celebrated Pearl’s growth and showed excitement for her next chapter.

@iamtrustylicious commented:

"You played this character so well momma!"

@noxyfabulous expressed:

"Yhoh truly brought this character to life"

@ceebo_12 said:

"Ohhh I am going to miss the Gumede's"

See more comments under the post below:

Pearl Modiadie flaunts expensive Louis Vuitton handbag

Recently, Briefly News reported: Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared a picture of Pearl Modiadie holding a luxury handbag valued at over R92k. The image left many shocked that Modiadie owned an item so expensive. This also sparked a debate online about how she managed to afford it.

Source: Briefly News