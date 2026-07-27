The KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team identified a second suspect in the June 23 ambush targeting MK Party official Zanele Mbhamali and her husband

Before police could act, the second suspect was shot and killed at his home on June 29, and investigations into that death are ongoing

A 27-year-old already arrested in connection with the ambush appeared in the Ndwedwe District Court on Monday on two counts of attempted murder

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An MK Party official survived an assassination attempt. Images: Chris McGrath/Getty Images and naruecha jenthaisong

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — The KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has established a link between a second suspect and the ambush on uMkhonto weSizwe Party Ilembe District secretary Zanele Mbhamali and her husband, only to learn the man had already been fatally shot at his home.

According to Sunday World, the PKTT assumed control of the case docket on 10 July, weeks after the attack on 23 June at approximately 10:30 pm. Armed assailants opened fire on the couple's vehicle as they travelled along Road P100 near Ndwedwe, in what authorities are treating as a politically motivated attack.

Second suspect killed before arrest

In the course of their investigation, detectives of the PKTT, which investigated the murder of Emfuleni employee Martha Rantsofu, traced a second individual with ties to the shooting. However, the man was murdered on 29 June, shortly after returning home from work, before police could pursue the matter further. SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that a separate investigation into his death remains active.

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First arrest heads to court

A 27-year-old suspect, Velile Ntshangase, was arrested by the PKTT and made his first appearance in the Ndwedwe District Court on Monday. He faces two counts of attempted murder in connection with the roadside ambush. The court postponed the matter to 3 August to allow Ntshangase sufficient time to arrange legal representation.

Police have confirmed that no further arrests have been made in relation to the attack on Mbhamali and her husband. The PKTT continues to pursue all outstanding leads as the investigation progresses.

View a tweet about the arrest on X:

Gauteng PKTT arrests EFF official murder suspect

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent arrest by the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team in connection with the murder of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Monicca Dube. The 44-year-old was tragically assassinated in her home, prompting widespread outrage and calls for justice from her party and community.

Source: Briefly News