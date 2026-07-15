The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team has made a breakthrough in the murder case of 44-year-old Monicca Dube

The Economic Freedom Fighters Tshwane Region 2 Secretary was assassinated in her home on 13 June 2026

Her murder drew immediate condemnation from the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema, who called for a thorough investigation

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A 35-year-old has been arrested by the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team in connection with the murder of an EFF member. Image: choochart choochaikupt

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG — The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team has arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the assassination of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Monicca Dube (44).

The arrest was confirmed on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, with the suspect set to appear before the Cullinan Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 16 July 2026. He is expected to face charges related to Dube's murder during that appearance.

Who was Dube?

Dube served as the EFF's Tshwane Region 2 Secretary and Election Coordinator for the 2026 Local Government Elections. Before taking on that role, she held positions as Branch Secretary of Ward 96 and Tshwane Convenor of Women Mobilisation.

She also served as a City of Tshwane Ward Committee Member for Social Services. She is survived by her husband and four children.

How was she killed?

Dube was killed on 13 June 2026 when armed men stormed her home in Wallmannsthal, north of Pretoria, shooting her multiple times. Her assassination drew immediate condemnation from the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema, who called for a thorough investigation and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice.

Source: Briefly News