Rassie Erasmus has expanded the Springboks squad as preparations for Argentina gather momentum

The latest call-up comes with competition for places intensifying ahead of the Buenos Aires Test

The travelling squad will be confirmed later this week as the Boks gear up for a busy August

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Rassie Erasmus has added another player to the Springboks squad ahead of the Argentina Test, taking his training group to 44 players. Image: Ian Cook/CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has called up another player to the Springboks squad ahead of next month's Test against Argentina, boosting his training group as preparations intensify for the Rugby Championship opener. Ntuthuko Mchunu rejoined the national squad after earning his fourth Test cap against Scotland earlier this month.

The addition takes the squad assembled in Johannesburg to 44 players ahead of the one-off Test in Buenos Aires on Saturday, 8 August, before South Africa's Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand.

Ntuthuko Mchunu earns another Springbok opportunity

SA Rugby confirmed that Mchunu had been recalled after winning his fourth Test cap against Scotland during the Nations Championship. Erasmus said Mchunu would join the squad as preparations resumed following a week's break.

The Springbok coach is expected to announce his travelling squad for Argentina later this week, with the touring party set to depart in two groups on Saturday.

Ox Nche's fitness remains under scrutiny

The South African reports that Mchunu's recall comes while experienced prop Ox Nche continues recovering from a knee injury suffered against England earlier this month.

Although follow-up scans reportedly produced encouraging results, it remains uncertain whether Nche will be fit in time for the opening matches against New Zealand.

Ntuthuko Mchunu has been drafted into the Springbok squad for the one-off Test against Argentina and the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Springboks preparing for demanding month

The players assembled in Johannesburg on Sunday evening before returning to training on Monday. Those not selected for the Argentina tour will remain in Johannesburg to continue preparations for the upcoming Tests against the All Blacks under members of the coaching, medical and management teams.

With selection for both Argentina and New Zealand still on the line, Erasmus has added further depth to his squad as the Springboks prepare for another demanding stretch of Test rugby.

Springbok scam warning as cybercriminals target rugby fans

Briefly News also reported that cybersecurity experts have warned Springbok supporters to be on high alert as criminals exploit the excitement around the rugby season to launch convincing online scams.

Experts say fraudsters are sending fake courier notifications via SMS, WhatsApp and email, hoping to trick fans buying jerseys, memorabilia and other match-day essentials into revealing their banking details. Supporters have been urged to verify delivery messages through official courier websites or apps before clicking on any links.

Source: Briefly News