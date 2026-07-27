Springbok fever has cybercriminals using rugby excitement to target unsuspecting supporters

Experts say one common delivery message is becoming increasingly convincing during the rugby season

Fans buying jerseys and match-day essentials are being urged to think twice before clicking unfamiliar links

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Springbok fans are being urged to stay alert after cybersecurity experts warned that criminals are exploiting rugby fever. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Springbok supporters are being warned to stay alert after cybersecurity experts revealed that criminals are exploiting rugby fever to target online shoppers. As fans buy team jerseys, memorabilia and match-day takeaways during the busy rugby season, fraudsters are using fake courier messages to steal banking and personal information.

Springbok shopping boom attracts cybercriminals

BusinessTech reports that ESET Lead Cybersecurity Engineer Allan Juma said the increase in online shopping around the Springboks' Nations Championship campaign has created fresh opportunities for scammers. Juma is quoted as saying:

"As South Africans followed the excitement of the Springboks' Nations Championship campaign, online shopping and food deliveries surged.

"Fans ordered everything from team jerseys and memorabilia to takeaways and everyday essentials, creating the perfect opportunity for cybercriminals."

He said criminals are sending fake delivery notifications through SMS, WhatsApp and email, often requesting small customs or delivery payments to trick consumers into entering their banking details.

Fake courier messages look more convincing than ever

Juma warned that scammers now imitate legitimate courier companies using authentic-looking logos, branding and payment pages.

"It’s very hard to tell the real from the fake unless you look very closely at the email address itself and/or the link it is directing you to," he said.

Springbok fever has prompted a warning from cybersecurity experts after criminals began targeting South African rugby fans. Image: Hannah Peters

Source: Getty Images

How Springbok fans can stay safe online

Juma urged supporters to check website addresses carefully before entering personal or financial information. If there is any doubt, he advised consumers to contact the retailer or courier company through its official website or app rather than responding to a message.

With South Africans expected to continue shopping online throughout the rugby season, cybersecurity experts say taking a few extra moments to verify delivery notifications could help prevent costly fraud.

Springbok supporter jersey warning ahead of All Blacks tour

Briefly News also reported that a fresh debate has emerged ahead of the 2026 Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Tour after proposed government conditions raised questions about who could manufacture and sell official Springbok supporter merchandise.

Trade union Solidarity has voiced concerns over proposed Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) procurement requirements linked to the tour's protected-event status.

Source: Briefly News