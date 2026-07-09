A warning about Springbok supporter jerseys has emerged ahead of the highly anticipated All Blacks tour

A government proposal includes transformation rules that could influence how tour suppliers are selected

South African trade union Solidarity fears the conditions could affect existing business deals

Trade union Solidarity is gearing up for a legal fight after the government moved to attach BEE procurement conditions to the Springboks vs All Blacks tour. Image: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

A warning over who could manufacture or sell Springbok supporter jerseys has been raised as a BEE row erupts ahead of the All Blacks tour. South African trade union Solidarity claims proposed government conditions for the rugby event could have major consequences for suppliers.

The Springboks and All Blacks are due to clash between August and September 2026.

Springbok jersey warning linked to BEE rules

BusinessTech reports that the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) wants Rugby's Greatest Rivalry 2026 Tour declared a protected event.

In simple terms, this would give organisers stronger legal powers to combat counterfeit merchandise and unauthorised use of Springbok, All Blacks and tour branding.

However, the proposed protection comes with conditions. The South African Rugby Union (SARU) would have to consider Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE), commonly called BEE, when choosing suppliers.

BEE is South Africa's economic transformation policy aimed at increasing black participation and opportunities in the economy.

Solidarity raises concerns over Springbok suppliers

Solidarity, a South African trade union, opposes the proposed requirements and argues that government procurement rules should not be imposed on an independently organised sporting event. Solidarity Research Institute economic researcher Theuns du Buisson asked:

"Where does this decision leave businesses that have already signed contracts for supporter jerseys, marketing and other products?"

He further warned:

"If the law is applied to its fullest extent, only 100% black-owned businesses may have the right to manufacture or sell Springbok supporter jerseys."

A warning over Springbok supporter jerseys has emerged as a BEE row grows ahead of the All Blacks tour. Image: Hannah Peters

Source: Getty Images

All Blacks tour BEE proposal remains open for comment

The proposal would also require organisers to support local and previously disadvantaged businesses and report on the tour's economic and social impact.

As of 9 July 2026, the proposal remains open for public comment. The DTIC published the notice on 2 July 2026. The proposal remains open for public comment, with submissions due by 12:00 on 17 July 2026.

The proposed conditions are not yet final, meaning the debate is currently over the rules the government wants attached to protected-event status.

Rassie Erasmus explains bold Springbok selection gamble

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus explained why he made 10 changes to the Springboks' starting team for the Scotland Test despite their opponents' impressive form.

The Bok coach revealed why he is willing to test different players and combinations under pressure as South Africa builds towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Source: Briefly News