Rassie Erasmus has made a bold Springbok selection call ahead of a tough Scotland showdown in Pretoria

Scotland's stunning 47-38 victory over Argentina has raised questions over the timing of the Springboks' sweeping team changes

Erasmus has now explained why he is sticking to a plan that could shape the Boks' road to the World Cup

Rassie Erasmus has explained why Scotland's big win over Argentina did not change his Springbok selection plans. Image: Ian Cook - CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is risking the result against Scotland to prioritise South Africa's World Cup plans. The Bok mentor has made 10 changes to his starting team, insisting he needs answers about his wider squad before the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks face Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday, 11 July 2026. South Africa beat England 45-21 in their Nations Championship opener, while Scotland arrive after an impressive 47-38 victory over Argentina in Córdoba.

Rassie Erasmus puts Springboks' World Cup plan first

Speaking to SABC Sport on Wednesday, 8 July, Erasmus said Scotland's victory over Argentina did not influence his team selection. The Bok coach explained:

"That didn't play a part at all. If we played the first match, Italy in the second match, England – I mean, this team was not picked for specific reasons surrounding Scotland."

Erasmus said his focus was on discovering how different Springbok players respond at Test level. He added:

"It was for us to make sure that when we go into the World Cup next year, we know who can do what, when, and how, under pressure or not."

Scotland form fails to change Erasmus selection strategy

Erasmus acknowledged Scotland's impressive performance against Argentina. However, he insisted his selection approach would have remained unchanged regardless of that result.

"Scotland played really well – I thought they are obviously a good team. They beat England in the Six Nations," Erasmus said.

He added:

"If you just look at those results, this match will be tougher than last week's if you want to compare it like that."

The Springboks confirmed their new-look team on Monday, 6 July. Only Jesse Kriel, Damian Willemse, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Paul de Villiers and Ruan Nortje retain starting places from the England victory.

Rassie Erasmus is risking the result against Scotland as the Springboks prioritise their long-term plans for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Image: Steve Haag/Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Springbok changes give new combinations Scotland test

Embrose Papier returns at scrumhalf and partners Handré Pollard at halfback. The Bulls teammates have played together at the franchise level, giving the Boks an established combination for the encounter with Scotland.

Pieter-Steph du Toit retains the captaincy. Siya Kolisi remains unavailable, while Eben Etzebeth is recovering from a concussion sustained before the England Test.

Erasmus has made it clear that exposing different combinations to pressure is central to his 2026 strategy.

Saturday's Scotland Test will now provide another measure of the Springboks' squad depth as Erasmus continues building towards the 2027 World Cup. Kick-off is scheduled for 17:40.

Duhan van der Merwe explains Springboks rejection

Briefly News also reported that Scotland star Duhan van der Merwe shared the emotional reason he rejected the Springboks for good.

The South African-born winger reflected on the difficult journey and personal sacrifices that shaped one of the biggest decisions of his rugby career. Van der Merwe's comments offered a deeper insight into why his connection with Scotland ultimately influenced the path he chose at international level.

Source: Briefly News