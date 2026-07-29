Thandiswa Mazwai was impressed after her classic album Zabalaza landed on a prestigious South African albums ranking

The Flash Crew placed Zabalaza at the top five on their list of the greatest albums to come out of South Africa

Mzansi flooded the comments section with praise for the legendary artist after her bold response went viral

Thandiswa Mazwai was proud after 'Zabalaza' was named 5th Greatest SA Album. Image: thandiswamazwai

Source: Instagram

Thandiswa Mazwai is not here to be modest! On Wednesday, 29 July 2026, the legendary South African musician took to X to defend her legacy after her 2004 album Zabalaza was ranked the fifth greatest album to come out of South Africa by the Flash Crew.

The ranking, shared by the account @2022AFRICA, placed the album behind Nathi's Buyelekhaya at number one, Indestructible Beat of Soweto by various artists at two, Teargas's Dark or Blue at three, and Vusi Mahlasela's Silang Mabele at four.

Mazwai, clearly unbothered by sitting at number five, responded with signature confidence.

Mazwai claims her flowers

Taking to X, the award-winning Thandiswa Mazwai admitted that her album remains undefeated, and also inspired many people to create.

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"You know you lie. Zabalaza remains undefeated. It inspired EVERYONE's work. All these ninjas are my sons! Mother is Mabrr, Mhlongo and Makeba," she wrote, referencing musical icons Brenda Fassie, Busi Mhlongo, and Miriam Makeba as her own creative mothers.

The post quickly gained traction, with fans flooding the replies to agree that the ranking undersells what Zabalaza represents in South African music history.

See Thandiswa Mazwai's post that set Mzansi talking below:

The reactions poured in fast, with fans backing her firmly:

@izimvozam: "Pleaseeee give us something of similar beats, message, and everything!!!"

@Pyed_Pipper: "Humility is for underachievers... danko sisi"

@Budedejoko1: "I once read a Judgement by Froneman J, the introduction was the lyrics of the rendition (NIZILIBELE BANIZALWA NGOBANI) oh what a beautiful 🎵."

@BlvckScvleOle: "FACTs lmfao 😂😂😂😂 living legend not even lira or zonke is touching you when zabalaza the single plays it cuts through house hip hop maskandi that beat is insane the song is crazy y'all playing"

@JosephPhil78253: "That dining room chair was in every Soweto home, so it should be as this album should. Love it so much."

@melanin_rush: "Let us know, queen!! You ain't said a single lie🪅"

Thandiswa Mazwai reacted to 'Zabalaza' being appreciated. Image: thandiswamazwai

Source: Instagram

Thandiswa Mazwai reflects on a painful 2026

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thandiswa Mazwai was heartbroken as she looked back on the past few months, admitting that 2026 has been a difficult and emotionally taxing year for her.

The legendary singer reflected on the heartache she experienced, from her sister's sudden hospitalisation to the deaths that hit close to home.

Source: Briefly News