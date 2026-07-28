Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakelumthakathi are set to appear together on a new Mzansi Magic reality show called Amabhinca

A promotional video for the show features Phakelumthakathi speaking about himself in traditional Zulu attire in a rural setting

A troll's attempt to discredit Ngizwe in the comments backfired as fans rallied behind the controversial personality

Mzansi Magic's 'Amabhinca' is now on the way with Phakelum'thakathi as a star. Image: phakelumthakathi

Source: Getty Images

A new Mzansi Magic reality show is generating serious buzz online, and it has not even aired yet. The upcoming programme, titled AmaBhinca, will feature two of the bhinca world's most recognisable faces: Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakelumthakathi, and a promotional clip is already dividing the internet.

The footage was shared on Instagram in July 2026 and features Phakelumthakathi filmed outdoors against a sweeping rural, hilly South African landscape. Dressed in full traditional Zulu attire, complete with a leopard-print headband, fur garments, and a shield, he speaks directly to the camera with English subtitles overlaid. The clip opens with a stylised title card reading "PHAKEL' UMTHAKATHI" set against a colourful geometric block pattern, Amabhinca, showing three men in vibrant patterned outfits. The production feels unapologetically culturally proud.

In the video, Phakelumthakathi describes himself as a warm-natured person and reveals that he has a lot of children. That particular detail did not go unnoticed by viewers. The Amabhinca show centres on prominent bhinca artists and their world, with Mzansi Magic, the home of some of South Africa's biggest homegrown productions, behind the project.

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SA reacts to Phakela's segment

The comment section lit up with a range of reactions, from laughter to outright shade. One user aimed Ngizwe specifically, but fans pushed back hard. Here is what people had to say:

@mccready_x.leon: "He got 15 KIDS?! That's a soccer team"

@duma_mhlongo: "Umuntu usele. Lapho mina anginangane 💔💔"

@nkosenhleh: "Izingane ezingaka 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️"

@mupony2000 took a swing at Ngizwe: "This is the warrior who bows down every time he interacts with a European. Bro u a monkey."

@siphesihleee._: "How does he have time for a TV show if he doesn't see his wife for months?"

@simthe1: "South African propaganda 😂😂look at us doing the thing"

@kanufree: "👏👏"

March and March cuts ties with Ngizwe

In a previous report from Briefly News, the March and March movement has released a statement regarding an internal investigation

The statement focused on allegations of attempts by politicians and business cartels to destabilise the organisation/

Source: Briefly News